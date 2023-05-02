COZAD — On Monday, May 1, the Lexington Minutemen, Cozad Haymakers, Gothenburg Swedes and Overton Eagles JV teams competed at the Cozad Country Club for an afternoon of golf.

Other teams that competed were Bertrand, Broken Bow, Minden, Ogallala and Holdrege.

Minden took first as a team with a score of 178. Cozad took fourth with a score of 212, Overton placed fifth with 224, Gothenburg took eighth with 283 and Lexington placed ninth with 469.

The top 15 individual places were awarded.

Cozad

Jacob Rodriguez scored a 45. Xavier Chinchilla golfed a score of 50. Daygn Buss hit in a score of 58. Ryan Jones swung in a score of 59. Andrew Scharf had a score of 68.

Rodriguez landed in third place and Chinchilla took 11th place.

Overton

Kaedan Wallace swung in a score of 45. Zach Kopf hit in a score of 61. Carson Hageman scored a 51. Mason Shively had a score of 67. Darci Liehs hit a score of 80.

Wallace placed fifth and Hageman took 14th place.

Gothenburg

Eli Mahar had a score of 68. Ian Ackerman had a score of 67. Mavrix Butterfield swung in a score of 73. Carter Anderson hit a score of 75.

Lexington

Benny Rodriguez swung in a score of 51. Ryan Fitzgerald had a score of 58.

Rodriguez landed in 13th place.