Cozad Holiday Events

COZAD — The community of Cozad is getting in the holiday spirit and the events they are holding in November and December reflect this.
The Taste of Cozad is being held on Saturday, Nov. 16. Businesses which are members of the Cozad Chamber of Commerce will be having new specials for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to roam around the downtown area, in addition there will be hayrack rides, popcorn and kettle corn sales, etc.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. double punches will be given on holiday shopping cards when people purchase from chamber member businesses, said Executive Director Karmen Morse. Holiday shopping cards can be picked up at the chamber office.
Shop Small Saturday is a returning event and will be on Saturday, Nov. 30. Shoppers are encouraged to stop by participating businesses during the day and to pick up a “shop small,” entry ticket after making a purchase.
These tickets can be collected and turned into the Cozad Chamber on Monday, Dec. 2 for a chance to win $25 in Cozad Cash. A list of participating businesses can be found at the Cozad Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.cozadchamber.com/
The Winter Wonderland Parade will take place on Monday, Dec. 2 along with the second annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 6 p.m. near the 100th Meridian Museum.
Prior to the date, coloring pages will be sent out to the Cozad elementary students for them to decorate as they wish. Three winners will be chosen by chamber board members, Cozad city council members and City of Cozad employees.
The winners last year were first grader Liam Worse, third grader Whitney Reglin and fifth grader Emma Lindekugel.
The same evening, the Cozad Grand Generation Center will be hosting a soup and pie fundraiser from 5-7 p.m.
The Winter Wonderland Parade will take place at 6:30 p.m., the parade will start on 8th St. near Sonny’s Supper Foods and proceed into the downtown area. The Cozad Jaycees will be bringing in Santa Claus who will be at Service Drug after the parade, so parents, you know what to do.
In addition to the parade, there will be a Rudolph’s Misfit Candy Cane Hunt at the Wilson Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Pre-K and kindergarten children can hunt for candy canes around the library and first through fifth grade students can find the misfit toys in exchange for a treat.
Old Fashion Christmas in Cozad is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. Some of the details of events are still being determined, Morse said.
One event which will be taking place is Pony Express Mail Rides. Christmas letters are being taken from Nov. 25 – Dec. 13. The ride will begin in Cozad at 10 a.m. everyone is encouraged to begin working on their Christmas letters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.