Cozad High School announces Aug. 1 graduation date, format has not yet been decided

COZAD — Cozad High School will be having a traditional or virtual graduation, based on directed health measures, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m.
According to a release from Cozad High School principal Bill Beckenhauer, there are one of two ways the graduation will be held, a traditional or virtual way.
“The type of commencement exercise will be decided based on the guidelines set forth by the State of Nebraska and Local Health Department at that time. More details will be shared by Beckenhauer as we get closer to this date,” the release stated.
These formats include,
Traditional: CHS hope is to be able to hold a traditional ceremony if the DHM restrictions have been lifted by this date.
Virtual: If the DHM restrictions have not been changed enough to hold a traditional ceremony, CHS will then offer a virtual option. This option will include the graduation speakers and photos of the members in the Class of 2020.
If a traditional graduation ceremony is approved, the graduation rehearsal will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30 at CHS. A time will be designated for seniors to pick up their caps and gowns for graduation.
Diplomas will be handed out at a traditional ceremony. If a virtual ceremony is decided upon, a time will be designated for seniors to pick up their diplomas.
CHS will continue to keep parents and students updated on information in regard to the graduation ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.