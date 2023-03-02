COZAD — On Friday, Feb. 27, the Cozad Haymakers hired two new coaches for High School Girls Basketball and High School Girls Golf.

Josh Asche was appointed the new Head Coach for Girls Basketball.Asche will also be a new Math teacher at the High School. Asche comes to Cozad from Loup City where he was the Head Coach for Girls Basketball and was a 16 year teacher.

Asche stated, “My basketball coaching philosophy is that the best TEAM will win the game at the end of the night. And I stress teamwork every day. Next year, the lady Haymakers will be well prepared, have solid fundamentals, play hard and above all else… Have fun!”

The new Head Coach for Girls Golf was appointed to Preston Carbaugh. Carbaugh was also hired as a Cozad Elementary Physical Education teacher and will also be an Assistant Girls coach and Assistant Coach for boys golf.

Carbaugh competed in golf at the collegiate level for Midland University and was nationally ranked in NAIA. During his high school career, he was a four time State qualifier, three time State medalist and a State Champion in 2019.

“I want to thank Cozad Community Schools for the opportunity to lead their girls Golf program. I look forward to sharing my skills and knowledge of the game with our team. Go Haymaker,” commented Carbaugh.