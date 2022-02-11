Cozad Haymakers earn definitive wins over Sandhills Valley

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Sandhills Valley Mavericks on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and both girls and boys teams were able to take home wins in their own ways.

Haymakers offense finds its groove

Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said his team had been through a tough January game series, with some games they felt they could have won. He said they also faced adversity in coaches getting ill and player injuries.

Rolling into February, Gilson said his team has not given up and that showed with the win over Sandhills Valley.

Looking forward, Gilson said the team needs to work on the offense and executing the plays. He said in games against tough teams, the offense will be the first to break down in the face of pressure, so it needs to be instinctive to the players.

“Tonight, was a night when I felt like we had some breathing room and could just run the offense and see where it took us,” Gilson said, “the offense gave us shots, which is the whole point of our offense. We want to find the shots, not force the shots.”