Cozad Haymakers earn definitive wins over Sandhills Valley

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Sandhills Valley Mavericks on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and both girls and boys teams were able to take home wins in their own ways.
Haymakers offense finds its groove
Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said his team had been through a tough January game series, with some games they felt they could have won. He said they also faced adversity in coaches getting ill and player injuries.
Rolling into February, Gilson said his team has not given up and that showed with the win over Sandhills Valley.
Looking forward, Gilson said the team needs to work on the offense and executing the plays. He said in games against tough teams, the offense will be the first to break down in the face of pressure, so it needs to be instinctive to the players.
“Tonight, was a night when I felt like we had some breathing room and could just run the offense and see where it took us,” Gilson said, “the offense gave us shots, which is the whole point of our offense. We want to find the shots, not force the shots.”
As the game took place on Parents Night, Gilson highlighted his senior player, Reagan Armagost, who has been a leader throughout the season. “She built the foundation for our program,” Gilson said.
The first quarter of the game started out pretty even for both teams, Sandhills Valley scored eight points, while Cozad scored six. Entering the second quarter, Cozad took over the game, scoring 14 points and holding their opponents to only two points.
The score at halftime was 20-10.
Coming out in the third quarter, the Haymakers scored 13 points, the Mavericks scored nine. In the last quarter, Cozad put up 13 more points and held Sandills Valley to seven points.
The final score was 46-26.
Megan Dyer (14) led the offense with 15 points, Reagan Armagost (5) scored 11 points and Karyn Burkholder (2) scored 10 points.
With the win, the Cozad girls improve to 6-16, their next match was an away game against Broken Bow on Friday, Feb. 11. Broken Bow is 18-4 after a 57-50 loss against Ord.
Cozad’s defense steps up, changes tempo of the game
Cozad Boys Head Coach Nick Broz gave credit to their opponent, saying they came in and shot the ball well in the first half and his team wasn’t entirely in tune with what they needed to do.
However, things took a turn late in the second quarter when Cozad was able to press hard on defense and got quick turnovers.
Broz said when they were down by 10 points, “things looked bleak,” but a new group of players got in the game and were able to change the tone and tempo and find the easy shots to make. “Once that happened, everyone got involved,” he said.
Looking ahead, Broz said he wants to continue to fine tune their scheme, he also added playing strong defense will go a long way for the team.
“We have to hang our hat at that end of the court,” he said.
The first quarter offensive production was even between both teams, Sandhills Valley scored 16 points, while Cozad scored 15. In the second quarter, it was dead even between the teams, 20 points for each.
The score at halftime was 36-35 in favor of the Mavericks.
After halftime, the Haymakers hit their stride, scoring 16 points and holding the Mavericks to six points. In the final quarter, Cozad scored 22 points, Sandhills Valley scored 11 points.
The final score was 73-53.
The Haymaker offense was led by Jacob Weatherly (1) who scored 20 points, Noah Shoemaker (22) had 12 points and Monte Brooks (0), Cash Chytka (4) and Cord Chytka (5) each had eight points.
With the win, Cozad improves to 11-10 for their season. Their next match was Friday, Feb. 11 against Broken Bow, who are 6-13 after a recent 53-49 win over Ord.