Cozad girls golf hosts dual against Kearney Catholic

COZAD — A hot afternoon at the Cozad Country Club for golf brought Kearney Catholic to Cozad for a round of nine holes.

The lady Makers MaKenna Wilkinson took third place with a score of 47. Cozad senior Sydney Howerter tied for fifth place after golfing a score of 52. Abbie Albrecht’s game on the course got her a score of 63 for the Makers. Cozad seniors Elle Pollat ended with a score of 64 and Anahy DeAnda golfed in a score of 65 on the day.

Kearney Catholic won the dual against Cozad with a team score of 182. The Cozad team total was 226.

Cozad Haymakers host a triangular at home on Tuesday, Sept 6.

