Cozad girls golf hosts dual against Kearney Catholic

The lady Makers MaKenna Wilkinson took third place with a score of 47. Cozad senior Sydney Howerter tied for fifth place after golfing a score of 52. Abbie Albrecht’s game on the course got her a score of 63 for the Makers. Cozad seniors Elle Pollat ended with a score of 64 and Anahy DeAnda golfed in a score of 65 on the day.