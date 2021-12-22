Cozad Girls bounce back with home win, Cozad Boys beat Central City in overtime

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Central City Bison on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The girls bounced back from a road loss while the boys won in overtime.
Lady Haymakers bounce back with home win over Central City
Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said the win over Central City was a much needed bounce back after losing on the road against Ainsworth.
“We really stepped up to the plate, we are now starting to work on making our home court an advantage for us,” Gilson said, “We want to have that winning advantage.”
He said they are off to a 3-4 start, which he feels is very good for the new system they are trying to put into place. “We feel like we are getting better,” said Gilson.
Highlighting player’s performances, he said Regan Armagost hit three “clutch” three pointers when the team seemed to become complacent on offense. “It kept the momentum on our side,” said Gilson.
On defense, Karyn Burkholder held her own on defense in the middle of the paint, Gilson said, she got several needed offensive and defensive rebounds.
Due to some illnesses, several players were out of the usual rotation. “What a sturdy performance by five girls who played a half of basketball without much rotation,” said Gilson.
The Lady Haymakers came out ready to play in the first quarter, scoring 11 points of their own while holding the Lady Bison to only two points. Cozad continued their scoring with 13 points in the second quarter while Central City got nine. The score was 24-11 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Bison found more success, scoring 10 points while the Lady Haymakers put up eight of their own. In the last quarter of play, Cozad’s defense once again stepped up and held Central City to only three points, while they scored 11 points.
The final score was 43-24
The Lady Haymakers were led on offense by Makaia Baker (12) and Reagan Armagost (5) who scored 13 points each, Armagost had three, three point shots to her credit. Megan Dyer (14) had seven points and Karyn Burkholder (2) had five points.
With the win, the Lady Haymakers improve to 3-4 on the season. They return after the holidays for their next match, an away game against the Ord Lady Chanticleers on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They are 5-2 on their season after a recent 58-54 win over the Centura Centurions.
Haymakers win in overtime thriller against Central City
Cozad Boys Head Coach Nick Broz said, “We were really tough all night long, we had a lot of adversity throughout the course of the game.”
He said coaches always worry going into the holiday break if the team is ready for the time off or are they still willing to fight. “This group is made of the right material,” Broz said.
He said the team needs to improve in some areas as they head toward the latter half of their season.
Broz said Jacob Weatherly gave the team a spark with 15 points scored, “he was big all night driving to the basket and finishing around the rim.”
He said his players across the board stood up on offense, but their defense is what won them the game. Broz said Central City is a solid team and being able to hold them to 44 points is something for the team to be proud of.
Broz did note while they were ahead, the team seemed to get passive and he said they need to find ways to keep scoring and maintaining the lead. “We need to find zones we can attack and be successful in,” he said.
The game started off slower in scoring, Central City put up eight points while Cozad had four. The offenses found more rhythm in the second quarter with the Haymakers scoring 18 points while the Bison put up 10 of their own. The score at halftime was 22-18.
Coming out in the third quarter, Cozad put up 13 points, while Central City scored nine. In the fourth quarter the Bison rallied and were able to score 14 points while holding the Haymakers to only six.
The score was tied at 41-41 when the timer hit zero. The game then went into overtime, where Cozad was able to put up six points and held Central City to only three.
The final score was 47-44.
The Haymakers were led offensively by Jacob Weatherly (1) who scored 15 points, Nathan Engel (23) had 10 points, while Paul Cole (42) and Tag Sassali (14) had six points each.
Two three pointers were hit by Monty Brooks (0) and Weatherly.
For free throws, Weatherly was perfect with 2-2, Sassali hit 3-4, Nolan Wetovick (15) hit 1-2 and Engel was 2-5.
Cash Chytka (4) led with six total rebounds, three on offense and defense, Engel and Weatherly both had five, Engel had two on offense and three on defense, Weatherly had one on offense and four on defense. Cole and Wetovick both had four, Cole’s coming from two on offense and defense, all of Wetovick’s came on defense.
On defense, Weatherly had one block and one deflection, while Engel had one deflection, Cord Chytka (5) took one charge.
With the win, the Haymakers improve to 5-1 on their season. After the holiday break they will return to face the Ord Chanticleers on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Ord is 1-5 on their season after a recent 67-62 loss against the Centura Centurions.