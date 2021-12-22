Cozad Girls bounce back with home win, Cozad Boys beat Central City in overtime

He said coaches always worry going into the holiday break if the team is ready for the time off or are they still willing to fight. “This group is made of the right material,” Broz said.

He said the team needs to improve in some areas as they head toward the latter half of their season.

Broz said Jacob Weatherly gave the team a spark with 15 points scored, “he was big all night driving to the basket and finishing around the rim.”

He said his players across the board stood up on offense, but their defense is what won them the game. Broz said Central City is a solid team and being able to hold them to 44 points is something for the team to be proud of.

Broz did note while they were ahead, the team seemed to get passive and he said they need to find ways to keep scoring and maintaining the lead. “We need to find zones we can attack and be successful in,” he said.

The game started off slower in scoring, Central City put up eight points while Cozad had four. The offenses found more rhythm in the second quarter with the Haymakers scoring 18 points while the Bison put up 10 of their own. The score at halftime was 22-18.