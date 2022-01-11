Cozad girls and boys both fall to Ogallala

COZAD — Both Cozad girls and boys basketball teams fell to Ogallala during their home game on Friday, Jan. 7. The girls lost by just six points, while the boys lost momentum to the Indians.

Cozad girls fall by six points to Ogallala Indians

Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said that his team battled but during recent games there have been three or four minute stretches where there is no scoring because the execution of the offense breaks down.

He said fixing this comes down to making adjustments on offense, reading the defense and then execute the offense based on openings the opponent’s defense is showing.

Speaking to his team’s offense, Gilson said they will succeed when they have a group on the floor that is scoring around the same amount of points consistently. He noted he would like to utilize the post position more in future games.

Speaking to his team’s current run, he said the team came into January knowing there would be tough games. He thought of the game against Ogallala as a “50-50” game and said these are the games they need to win.

In the end, Gilson said he was proud of the effort the team showed.