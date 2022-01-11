Cozad girls and boys both fall to Ogallala

COZAD — Both Cozad girls and boys basketball teams fell to Ogallala during their home game on Friday, Jan. 7. The girls lost by just six points, while the boys lost momentum to the Indians.
Cozad girls fall by six points to Ogallala Indians
Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said that his team battled but during recent games there have been three or four minute stretches where there is no scoring because the execution of the offense breaks down.
He said fixing this comes down to making adjustments on offense, reading the defense and then execute the offense based on openings the opponent’s defense is showing.
Speaking to his team’s offense, Gilson said they will succeed when they have a group on the floor that is scoring around the same amount of points consistently. He noted he would like to utilize the post position more in future games.
Speaking to his team’s current run, he said the team came into January knowing there would be tough games. He thought of the game against Ogallala as a “50-50” game and said these are the games they need to win.
In the end, Gilson said he was proud of the effort the team showed.
Starting off the game, Cozad had the advantage, scoring 13 points to Ogallala’s nine, but Cozad’s slowdown in the second and third quarters would give Ogallala the edge.
In the second quarter, Ogallala scored 15 points, holding Cozad to just six points. The score at halftime was 24-19 in favor of the Indians.
After halftime, Ogallala put up 10 additional points, while Cozad added seven points. Cozad was able to find more success in the last quarter of play, scoring 14 points to Ogallala’s 12.
The final score was 46-40.
The Haymaker offense was led by Megan Dyer (14) who scored 19 points, she made four three pointers, Makaia Baker (12) scored eight points, Karyn Burkholder (2) scored seven points, Mallory Applegate (24) had four points and Regan Schroeder (4) had two points.
With the Friday loss and Saturday 43-36 win over St. Patrick’s, the Haymakers record stands at 4-8. Their next match will be a Thursday, Jan. 13 away game against Gothenburg. The Swedes are 8-3 after a recent 28-21 win over Centura.
Cozad boys struggle to take momentum away from Ogallala
Cozad Boys Head Coach Nick Broz said Ogallala enjoyed success, “attacking the boards,” while his team had a tough time warding them off.
He said he thought their initial defense was strong, but Ogallala’s offense started to find a flow and they gained momentum, causing his players to struggle.
Broz said when a team is able to get several opportunities to score in one possession down the court it’s really going to hurt. “Those are backbreakers,” he said.
On offense, he said his team didn’t move with the basketball enough, he thought there was too much standing.
Broz noted Ogallala is a, “high quality team,” and they did a good job of forcing his team into several tough situations.
In the first quarter, the Indians were able to score 17 points, while Cozad was in the single digits with just nine points. Ogallala continued their success in the second quarter with 16 more points, Cozad scored 10 points.
The score at halftime was 33-19.
The third quarter was where Ogallala truly took away the momentum from the Haymakers, scoring 21 points, while holding Cozad to just nine. In the last quarter of play, Cozad showed a tough effort to get back into the game, scoring 21 points, Ogallala had just nine points.
However, the damage had been done and the final score was 63-49.
The Haymakers offense was led by Cash Chytka (5) who scored 13 points, Noah Shoemaker (22) scored nine points, Cord Chytka (4) and Nathan Engel (23) both had six points and Tag Sassali (14) scored five points.
Three Cozad players had one three pointer each, Monty Brooks (0), Sassali and Shoemaker.
They Haymakers struggled at the free throw line, making only eight of their 25 attempts for a 32 percent completion rate.
Cash Chytka also led his team with six rebounds, three on offense and defense. Sassali had four, one offensive and three defensive, Nolan Wetovick (15) had three total, all on defense.
As a team, the Haymakers had 22 rebounds, six offensive and 16 defensive.
With the Friday loss to Ogallala and Saturday loss to St. Patrick’s, the Haymakers record stands at 6-5. Their next match will be a Thursday, Jan. 13 away game in Gothenburg. The Swedes are currently 4-7 after a recent loss to Centura.