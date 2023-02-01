Cozad edges win over Minden for fifth in Conference

GOTHENBURG — On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Cozad Haymakers tipped off against the Minden Whippets during the Southwest Conference tournament in Gothenburg.
The Haymakers had a tough fought game against the Whippets.
Cozad won the game 56-50 for fifth place in the Conference.
There were no stats available at time of publication.
The Cozad Haymakers host the Holdrege Dusters on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
