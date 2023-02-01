 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cozad edges win over Minden for fifth in Conference

GOTHENBURG — On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Cozad Haymakers tipped off against the Minden Whippets during the Southwest Conference tournament in Gothenburg.

The Haymakers had a tough fought game against the Whippets.

Cozad won the game 56-50 for fifth place in the Conference.

There were no stats available at time of publication.

The Cozad Haymakers host the Holdrege Dusters on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

