Cozad Development Corporation plans “aggressive” recruitment after acquiring former Tenneco site

COZAD — The Cozad Development Corporation plans to be “aggressive” in recruitment after they acquired the former Tenneco site last month.

Cozad Development Corporation Executive Director Jennifer McKeone said that they closed on the site in the latter half of June.

McKeone said that prior to purchasing the property, they had done their due diligence and consulted with Tenneco’s environmental consultants, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and their own environmental attorney.

The process took around a year to complete, but all parties were able to determine what the best use for the property would be. The CDC’s plan is to redevelop the site and bring an industry into the community that could use the property.

McKeone said for a long time, all that was known was what industries could not be brought into the former Tenneco site, but now they know several different target industries.

These include warehousing, cold storage and agriculture processing, McKeone said.

Warehousing is simply the act of storing foods that will be sold or distributed later, McKeone used the example of Amazon or VVS Canteen shipping products to a location for storage until they are sold and shipped to the buyer.

Cold storage warehouse means a storage warehouse used to store fresh and/or frozen perishable fruits or vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy products, etc. at a desired temperature to maintain the quality.

Ag processing is taking a raw product and producing a product primarily for wholesale or retail sale for human or animal consumption.

McKeone said at the moment the CDC is still in the recruitment phase, but now that they know which industries to target, they plan to recruit “aggressively” for a business that would be a good fit for the property.

The process is not a fast one, McKeone noted and it could take three or more years before there is any substantial development. However, she noted they are closer than they have ever been at redeveloping the location.

The property was the location of the former Tenneco site, a shock absorber plant that employed around 500 people in 2008.

The plant opened as Monroe in 1961, the Illinois-based Tenneco acquired it in 1977. In 2007, the plant employed around 700 people.

As the Great Recession impacted the country after 2008, Tenneco estimated it could save $8 million per year by closing the plant.

After an initial layoff of 30 employees in December 2008, the company announced the plant would be closing in September 2009.

“Sept. 22, 2009,” a former employee said, “That date is burned permanently into my mind.”

The closure of the production line was delayed several times until June 2011.

“Obviously it’s going to impact us, we just don’t know the extent,” then Cozad Mayor Greg Tetley said at the time, he immediately issued a freeze on spending within the Cozad city government after the announcement.

The closure sent shockwaves through the Cozad community, the impact caused by the loss of so many jobs in one community couldn’t be understated. Numbers from the 2010 Census showed a population loss of about four percent since the 2000 Census. The town's population went from 4,163 in 2000 to 3,977 in 2010.

The site was vacant when it was purchased by Mercy Real Estate in 2014, who announced plans to bring new tenants to the facility. The site changed hands again when it was purchased in 2015 by Mercy Foundation Group, Inc., it was then sold to the Cozad Eagle.

By 2016, the former plant was not in adequate shape to operate as a manufacturing plant, the cost of rehabilitation was prohibitive. There had been prospective clients, but they were only interested in using small portions of the facility.

Reports showed it would cost more to renovate the plant than to simply tear it down and redevelop the property. To that end, demolition of the former manufacturing facility began in the summer of 2016.

The property has now sat vacant for the past six years.

“What was once a thriving spot, and now a torn down one, will have changes heading its way,” the CDC started.