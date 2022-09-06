Cozad cross country invite brings eight teams to town

COZAD — Haymaker cross country held their invite on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Cozad Country Club. It was a beautiful sunny morning for a morning of cross country. Broken Bow, Holdrege, Maxwell, McCook, Ogallala, Sandhills Valley, Sidney and South Loup were all in attendance.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cozad had two girls place in the top 10. Senior Mallory Applegate took fourth place stopping the clock at 21:07. Karyn Burkholder’s time of 21:24 placed her seventh in the invite.

Lady Maker freshman Crystal Hernandez ended with a time of 24:49 placing her 21st of 40 runners. Makaia Baker ran a time of 25:52, Ellie Albrecht clocked in a time of 27:10 and Lilianna Wylie ended with a time of 28:26.

Ogallala’s Lindee Henning won the invite with a time of 19:29.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Haymaker sophomore Lorenzo Levario stopped the time at 18:41 placing him eighth.

Other runners for Cozad were Koang Deng with a time of 19:26, Aaron Wilson with a time of 19:56, Chance Karges ended with a time of 20:58 and senior Samuel Hergenrader stopped the clock at 22:18.

The winner of the boys invite was Noah Osmond from Broken Bow with a time of 17:40.

Cozad hits the road on Saturday, Sept. 10 for an invite in Broken Bow.