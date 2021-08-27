Cozad Community Schools announces update to district’s COVID-19 protocol

COZAD — With a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases locally, Cozad Community Schools has announced a protocol update for dealing with the virus.
Superintendent Angela Simpson said in her message, “With a sharp increase today we believe we have made the appropriate adjustments to the plan. Our goal is to maintain a safe, in-person learning environment for our students.”
Cozad schools are not yet moving to a full mask mandate, but students who have been directly exposed will need to wear a mask to continue to stay in school for a 14 day cycle.
Cozad has announced a self-monitoring plan that will be used if a student is possibly exposed to COVID-19.
“If you have been within 6 feet of a person for more than 15 minutes who has or develops symptoms within 48 hours of contact, you are considered exposed,” according to the protocol, “You will be required to wear a mask and self-monitor for symptoms listed below for 14 days from the last day of exposure while at school or activities.”
Students are to monitor for one or more of the following symptoms; sudden onset of shortness of breath or sudden loss of taste or smell.
They will also monitor for two more of the following symptoms; cough, fever over 100, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue.
If these symptoms develop and/or a student tests positive for COVID-19, they are to follow the district’s exclusion and re-admittance guidance.
According to the guidance, if symptoms develop, “Students and staff with these symptoms should be immediately isolated in a designated area and sent home as soon as possible. The symptomatic person will be required to wear a mask while waiting, if tolerable.”
They may return to school if a doctor establishes an alternative diagnosis with a doctor’s note.
For re-admittance to school, students and staff testing positive, presumptive positive or symptomatic will be excluded for at least 10 days since symptoms first appear, go at least 24 hours with no fever without medication and symptoms must have improved.
For those exposed to COVID-19 without symptoms, they must self-monitor for at least 14 days for symptoms and wear a mask at school and to all activities.
For symptomatic individuals who have tested negative to COVID-19, they will be excluded for at least 24 hours with no fever without medications and symptoms must have improved.
The district notes a negative COVID-19 test is not required for students and staff members to return to school and a positive COVID-19 person does not need a repeat COVID-19 test or doctor’s note to return to school.
“If your child is not feeling well we encourage you to keep them home until they are without symptoms and no longer have a fever for 24 hours without fever reducing medication,” Simpson said, “Please know that we are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment any time we have to re-evalute our decision we work with our local health professionals and area health department to seek guidance, we appreciate their partnership.”