Cozad Community Schools announces update to district’s COVID-19 protocol

COZAD — With a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases locally, Cozad Community Schools has announced a protocol update for dealing with the virus.

Superintendent Angela Simpson said in her message, “With a sharp increase today we believe we have made the appropriate adjustments to the plan. Our goal is to maintain a safe, in-person learning environment for our students.”

Cozad schools are not yet moving to a full mask mandate, but students who have been directly exposed will need to wear a mask to continue to stay in school for a 14 day cycle.

Cozad has announced a self-monitoring plan that will be used if a student is possibly exposed to COVID-19.

“If you have been within 6 feet of a person for more than 15 minutes who has or develops symptoms within 48 hours of contact, you are considered exposed,” according to the protocol, “You will be required to wear a mask and self-monitor for symptoms listed below for 14 days from the last day of exposure while at school or activities.”

Students are to monitor for one or more of the following symptoms; sudden onset of shortness of breath or sudden loss of taste or smell.