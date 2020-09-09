Cozad Community Schools announces staff who may be exposed to COVID-19 can continue to work under certain conditions

COZAD — Starting this month, staff with Cozad Community Schools may still come to work, even if they have been exposed to COVID-19, if they follow certain conditions.
Cozad Community Schools made the announcement via social media on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The announcement said staff who have had close contact with a person who has tested positive, or had close contact with a person who is symptomatic and has a test pending or has been in contact with someone who is symptomatic can continue their employment duties with the schools in lieu of quarantine under the following conditions.
1. Appropriately wear a face covering or mask for 14 days following exposure, AND
2. Practice social distancing, AND
3. Self-monitor twice daily for fever and other symptoms listed above for fourteen days and have no symptom development
CCS offers an example; if a school employee is told to quarantine they may come to work following the guidelines. If the staff member is a teacher, students will be asked to wear masks in that classroom.
Superintendent Ron Wymore said the decision was passed down to schools from Governor Pete Ricketts office, in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
According to DHHS Communications Manager Leah Bucco-White, “Schools play a vitally important role in every child's life by providing education, socialization as well as critical support and safety net services for students. The update to the state Directed Health Measures offers flexibility to schools in maintaining staffing levels and allows educators the option to continue valuable in-person instruction as much as possible by following appropriate COVID-19 safety measures instead of quarantining.”
Bucco-White continued, “All school districts are different so there isn't necessarily a one-size-fits all response. As in the past with flu outbreaks and other events, local school leadership will work with local health departments to appropriately address coronavirus cases or outbreaks. The update to the DHMs provides schools and teachers with another option they can utilize during the pandemic. DHHS will also continue to provide support and guidance.”
