Cozad Community Health teams with Rustic & Red for first ever ‘Think Pink’ event

COZAD — Cozad Community Health Systems and Rustic & Red joined together to present the first “Think Pink” event to promote women’s health and breast cancer awareness.

Theresa Bubak, Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator with CCHS, said the hospital has wanted to put on an event of this kind for the past two years, but concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements.

This year, Bubak said they reached out to Tammy Paulsen and Cathy Pflaster with Rustic & Red about hosting the event, which they readily agreed to do so.

Bubak said while October is breast cancer awareness month, the Think Pink event, held on Sept. 29, could be seen as a kickoff to all the different events next month that promote women’s health.

Heading into October, Bubak said this is a great time for women to be conscious of their health and to schedule a mammogram. “Our ultimate goal is that knowledge is power,” Bubak said.

When women are better informed, know self-exam procedures and are regularly seeing a doctor, it can lead to better results down the road.

She said CCHS has a dedicated mammography unit staffed by female technologists that provides studies that are ACR accredited and FDA approved. CCHS Radiology Department is proficient in 3-D mammography, breast ultrasounds and ultrasound- guided biopsies.

Mindy Gydesen, CCHS Director of Radiology, said every woman should be having a yearly mammogram starting at the age of 40.

The Think Pink event at Rustic & Red, “will help raise awareness about breast cancer and the screening tools we have available right here in Cozad,” Gydesen said.

“The intent of the Think Pink event is to bring awareness and education to the women of Cozad and surrounding communities, of the importance of breast health. A brief informational video from a radiologist at Advanced Medical Imaging, explaining the newest guidelines from the American College of Radiology for mammography will be available for viewing. Cozad Community Health System providers and mammography technologists will also be there to answer questions and discuss available tests and screenings,” CCHS stated.

“A breast cancer diagnosis is a frightening one, and the team at CCHS wants to arm ladies with information about breast health.” Bubak, “Through education, information, and medical intervention, we can give ladies the power they need to take control of their health.”

Cozad Community Health System

Cozad Community Health System is proud to provide excellent medical care for the people of Cozad and surrounding area. We are committed to our patients and community and continue to take the necessary efforts to move ourselves to the next level so we may continue to be your provider of choice, providing for you.