Cozad Community Health System hosts open house to unveil new inpatient rooms

COZAD — The brand new 14 private inpatient rooms recently added to Cozad Community Health System was unveiled to the public with an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Cozad Community Health Systems (CCHS) made the decision to use their Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, CARES Act, funding to construct the new inpatient rooms with infection control for an “optimal healing environment and patient experience,” according to the hospital.

The design of the inpatient rooms incorporates several enhancements in technology to help patient healing. One of those is the ability to create negative pressure. This is used to keep patients with infections, illnesses or those who are susceptible away from other patients, visitors and healthcare staff.

In a negative pressure room, the air pressure inside the room is lower than the air pressure outside the room. This means that when the door is opened, potentially contaminated air or other dangerous particles from inside the room will not flow outside into non-contaminated areas.

The public was able to tour the new wing on Wednesday with CCHS nurses providing the commentary.

CCHS floor nurse Larisa Ong, RN, who covers the emergency room and medical surgical floor, said the new rooms are private and differs from their past facility. “That’s a huge step up,” she noted.

Ong said there are two rooms that can accommodate people of a heavier weight and include an overhead lift that can aid movement around the room, even into the bathroom and shower.

From a nursing standpoint, Ong said they have computers and locked drawers with supplies in each room that will help prevent nurses always having to make a trip to the supply closet. There is also more space in each room for the nurses to go about their work without having to interrupt the patient.

For family members who wish to stay with a loved one overnight, the couches in the rooms can fold out into a bed.

There are also chairs that can more easily accommodate people of size, with moveable arms so patients can slide into the seat. There is also a lift that can help taller patients stand up out of the deep chair.

During the groundbreaking ceremony in October 2021, CCHS board of director’s member Al Svajgr said the cornerstone of the hospital is from the 1950s. He said parts of the facility are older but it has served the community well since it was built. He noted CCH is one of the only hospitals with single patient rooms, they don’t double up rooms.

Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board discussed changes that needed to be made to CCH and the need to improve inpatient rooms was one of the points mentioned. Svajgr said the pandemic was a challenge for the hospital, but the staff responded well to the challenge.

With the CARES Act funding, the hospital had the funds to create the new inpatient wing. He said CCH is also used state grant monies and private donations from residents to help build the new rooms.