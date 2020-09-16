Cozad Chamber of Commerce announces winners for Cozad Passport program

COZAD — The Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce held our drawing for the “Meet Us on The Meridian” Cozad Passport on Thursday, Sept.3 and the winners were announced at half-time at the Cozad High School Football game on Friday, Sept. 4
Elementary - Cadi Lee $220 Cozad Cash
Middle School - Ellie Albrecht $220 Cozad Cash
High School - Gage Sutherland $220 Cozad Cash
Adults (18+) - Justin Morris $2,020 Cozad Cash
Businesses participating were 222 Hardware, 242 House, Arnold Insurance, Axxent Buildings, Bizzy Bee, Cork & Cap, Cozad Chamber of Commerce, Cozad Community Wellness Center, Charitable Fund of Cozad, The Daily Scoop, Dairy Queen, DawsonHome, Double L Embroidery, Earl’s AutoGlass, Eustis Body Shop, Homestead Bank, JM’s Gifts, Kelly’s Hardware, Mid-State Aviation, Mode Boutique, Natural Escapes, New Life Interiors, Positively Delicious, Prairie Point Junction, Presence Candles, Robert Henri Museum & Art Gallery, Runza, Rustic & Red, Security First Bank, Shabby Chic, Sonny’s Super Foods, Shelter Insurance, SparksRidge Company, Sweet Water Outfitters, Waypoint Bank and Wilson Public Library.
