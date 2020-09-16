 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cozad Chamber of Commerce announces winners for Cozad Passport program
0 comments

Cozad Chamber of Commerce announces winners for Cozad Passport program

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

COZAD — The Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce held our drawing for the “Meet Us on The Meridian” Cozad Passport on Thursday, Sept.3 and the winners were announced at half-time at the Cozad High School Football game on Friday, Sept. 4

Elementary - Cadi Lee $220 Cozad Cash

Middle School - Ellie Albrecht $220 Cozad Cash

High School - Gage Sutherland $220 Cozad Cash

Adults (18+) - Justin Morris $2,020 Cozad Cash

Businesses participating were 222 Hardware, 242 House, Arnold Insurance, Axxent Buildings, Bizzy Bee, Cork & Cap, Cozad Chamber of Commerce, Cozad Community Wellness Center, Charitable Fund of Cozad, The Daily Scoop, Dairy Queen, DawsonHome, Double L Embroidery, Earl’s AutoGlass, Eustis Body Shop, Homestead Bank, JM’s Gifts, Kelly’s Hardware, Mid-State Aviation, Mode Boutique, Natural Escapes, New Life Interiors, Positively Delicious, Prairie Point Junction, Presence Candles, Robert Henri Museum & Art Gallery, Runza, Rustic & Red, Security First Bank, Shabby Chic, Sonny’s Super Foods, Shelter Insurance, SparksRidge Company, Sweet Water Outfitters, Waypoint Bank and Wilson Public Library.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics