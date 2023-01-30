 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

Cozad Chamber Director to speak at February Community Chat

  • 0
020123-lex-news-Cozad1.jpg

Cozad Chamber of Commerce Director Chantelle Krepcik will update the community on upcoming events and how the community can get involved.

 Brian Neben Lexington Clipper-Herald

COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad has set up monthly “Community Chats” to get the word out to its citizens from a variety of guest speakers and topics for 2023.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Come meet Cozad’s new Chamber of Commerce director, Chantelle Krepcik, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 12 p.m. at the library. Chantelle will update the community on upcoming events and how the community can get involved.

The public is encouraged to email specific questions or concerns to the library at wpublib@cozadtel.net if they are unable to attend.

The library plans to record the sessions and post them on the library’s YouTube channel.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's Netanyahu vows swift, strong response to recent violence