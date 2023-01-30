Cozad Chamber Director to speak at February Community Chat

COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad has set up monthly “Community Chats” to get the word out to its citizens from a variety of guest speakers and topics for 2023.

Come meet Cozad’s new Chamber of Commerce director, Chantelle Krepcik, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 12 p.m. at the library. Chantelle will update the community on upcoming events and how the community can get involved.

The public is encouraged to email specific questions or concerns to the library at wpublib@cozadtel.net if they are unable to attend.

The library plans to record the sessions and post them on the library’s YouTube channel.