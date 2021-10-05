 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cozad celebrates their 2021 homecoming
0 comments
featured

Cozad celebrates their 2021 homecoming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COZAD — The 2021 Cozad High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the Haymakers football game against Ogallala on Friday, Oct. 1.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reagan Armagost, daughter of Kathy and Brandon Armagost, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is a senior and involved in cheerleading, softball and National Honors Society.

Jacob Weatherly, son of Tonya and Randy Weatherly, was crowned Homecoming King. He is a senior and involved in student council, basketball, football and National Honors Society.

As part of the homecoming festivities, Cozad celebrated with a parade downtown, followed by a pep rally at the school.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics