Cozad celebrates their 2021 homecoming

COZAD — The 2021 Cozad High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the Haymakers football game against Ogallala on Friday, Oct. 1.

Reagan Armagost, daughter of Kathy and Brandon Armagost, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is a senior and involved in cheerleading, softball and National Honors Society.

Jacob Weatherly, son of Tonya and Randy Weatherly, was crowned Homecoming King. He is a senior and involved in student council, basketball, football and National Honors Society.

As part of the homecoming festivities, Cozad celebrated with a parade downtown, followed by a pep rally at the school.