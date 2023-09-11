COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers put up a battle against the Ogallala Indians on Friday, Sept. 9 in Cozad.

In the first quarter, the Indians took the lead with a 16-yard touchdown pass and converted on a two-point conversion to take an eight to zero lead.

The Indians were able to put up a strong defense against Cozad in the first quarter and stopped them from reaching the end zone.

Ogallala found a hole in the Haymaker defense and ran in the second touchdown, but failed on the two-point conversion.

Cozad did not give up after being down 14 points in the second quarter and pushed by the Indian defense for a touchdown.

The Indians took a 22 to seven lead after connecting on a pass in the end zone before halftime.

The Haymakers fought back in the third quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown, but the point after kick failed.

Once again, the Indians moved forward and put in another touchdown.

A Haymaker pass to Olliver Davis in the end zone edged the Indian lead by eight.

In the fourth quarter, the Haymaker defense held strong against the Ogallala offense and kept them out of the end zone.

Cozad’s Davis found the end zone with a touchdown pass from Noah Shoemaker.

The Haymakers lined up for a two-point conversion that would have tied the game, but the pass by the hands of Dreu White.

Cozad lost 26 to 28.

Shoemaker had 20 completions on 31 attempts for 229 yards, threw two touchdowns, had four carries for five yards, kicked two-point after kicks and one punt for 40 yards. Bryson Snider had six carries for 38 yards. White had nine catches for 87 yards, Monty Brooks-Follmer had three catches for 55 yards, Boston Irish had four catches for 51 yards and Davis had three catches for 40 yards.

The Cozad Haymakers head a short distance East on Friday, Sept. 15 as they take on the Lexington Minutemen with kick-off at 7 p.m.