COZAD — Join Wilson Public Library in Cozad on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30pm to hear Peter Osborne, director of the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery, present about the shooting of Alfred Pearson and the controversial story behind the murder that shook the Cozad family and Cozad City to its core.

This presentation explores the life-changing event that occurred on October 14, 1882, when John Cozad shot Alfred Pearson, a deputy sheriff and rancher, and then fled. Robert and Theresa Cozad stayed to sell off the remaining land and buildings that they owned before they, too, disappeared. In 1884, the family regrouped in New York City. This is an effort to tell the story fairly and with context. A natural storyteller, Peter Osborne is also an independent historian, writer, and lecturer who has worked in the public history field for almost forty years.