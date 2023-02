COZAD — The Cozad 150th Celebration is off and running!

Tickets are now on sale from Cathy Pflaster at Rustic & Red for two Bond Arms .45 guns, with classic derringer styling, each specially engraved with the Cozad 150th Celebration logo.

The winner of the raffle will take home both pistols in a commemorative wood box made by Jeremy Koch. Each ticket costs $20. The winner will be drawn before the Vintage Baseball Game at Muny Park on Saturday, July 1.

You do not have to be present to win.