Cozad 150th Celebration Business After Hours Planned for June 24th

Exciting plans are in the works for Cozad’s 150th birthday in 2023 and the planning committee has been hard at work for over a year. Currently the committee is focusing on the upcoming Business After Hours scheduled for June 24, 2021, from 5-7pm. Originally scheduled for last spring, the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The evening is designed to Cozad residents learn more about the events planned for 2023 with hopes of strengthening the funds available to make these events spectacular.

“We are going to use the green space West of the100th Meridian Museum and are coordinating the evening with The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery, although we do have an alternative site in place in case the weather doesn’t cooperate.” said Laurie Yocom, one of the planning committee’s many volunteers. “There will be live music by Kylie and Company, a short presentation to showcase some of the events currently planned for 2023, and an unveiling of the logo designs Jaysie (Ross) Grabenstein created for us. We are also going to have a really fun donation opportunity that the planning committee thinks can get the entire community involved.”