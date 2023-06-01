COZAD — As part of the Cozad 150th Old-Fashioned Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 1, the Cozad 150 Celebration Committee sponsors a fireworks show beginning at approximately 10pm.

The free show will take place near 24th and O Streets. Free public parking and viewing is available at the Cozad Municipal Airport, Muny Park, and Meadowlark Pointe (seating is encouraged around the pond at Meadowlark). Feel free to bring chairs or blankets.

The show will last at least 45 minutes.

Major sponsors of the Cozad 150 Celebration are Homestead Bank, Nebraska Plastics, Paulsen’s, Waypoint Bank, Country Partners Cooperative, Security First, VVS, Inc., The Wilson Foundation, Cozad Community Hospital, Jaycees, Cozad Local, and the Cozad Tourism Committee. Main sponsors of the fireworks show include the City of Cozad, Shoemaker Seed & Agronomy, Cozad Ambassadors, Cozad Airport Authority, Cozad Volunteer Fire Department, and the Cozad Police Department.