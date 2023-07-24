YORK — The 2023 Cornhusker State Games started on Friday, July 7 and run through July 30.

There are over 40 different events to participate in.

On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, the youth baseball tournament was held in York.

The Cozad Reds 12U started the weekend off against the Norfolk Jawbreakers on Saturday.

Cozad took a one run lead in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the second inning, Norfolk tied the score at one.

Norfolk took a one run lead in the top of the third inning, however, that didn’t last as Cozad came out in the bottom of the inning to score five runs.

Cozad held Norfolk from reaching the plate in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, Cozad’s Jaxson Arndt scored on an error at third base.

In the top of the fifth inning, Norfolk squeezed in three runs to try to edge Cozad’s lead.

The Cozad Reds won seven to five.

Scoring for Cozad were Nolan Yilk, Alec Osborn, Parker Kinnan, Ashton Osborn, Arndt, Kael Hammerlun and Byn Sylvan.

On the mound for Cozad was Alec Osborn with two strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and one hit allowed. Ashton Osborn had four strikeouts, six walks, three runs allowed and one hit allowed.

Up next, Cozad faced off against Creighton.

It wasn’t the start that Cozad hoped for as Creighton scored three runs in the bottom of the first.

Cozad put in two runs in the top of the second inning, but Creighton matched that with their own two runs for a five to two lead.

The rest of the game was all Creighton as they scored one run in the third and three runs in the fourth.

The Reds lost two to nine.

Creighton had two outstanding pitchers that had a total of 10 strikeouts.

Ryder Armagost and Samuel Ross each scored one run for Cozad.

Pitching for Cozad was Yilk with two strikeouts, four walks, five runs allowed and three hits allowed. Ross had three walks, four runs allowed and two hits allowed. Austin Feik had three walks.

On Sunday, July 23, Cozad hit the diamond against the Elmwood Murdock Knights.

In the first inning, both the Reds and the Knights scored one run.

Cozad got the bats swinging the bottom of the second inning with 10 runs scored.

Elmwood put in two runs in the top of the third inning, but Cozad came out in the bottom of the inning to score six runs.

With a 14 run lead, Cozad needed to keep the Knights from making a fourth inning comeback. The Knights sought out revenge and ended the inning with seven runs scored.

Cozad won 17 to 10.

Scoring for Cozad were Kinnan with three runs, Yilk, Alec Osborn, Ashton Osborn, Zach Osborn and Sylvan with two each and Feik, Armagost, Ross and Liam Horse each had one.

Ashton Osborn had two homeruns.

Pitching for Cozad was Alec Osborn with two strikeouts, one run allowed and two hits allowed. Ashton Osborn had two strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and one hit allowed. Hammerlun had one strikeout, three walks, seven runs allowed and five hits allowed.

The championship game had Cozad seeking revenge against their only loss to an undefeated Creighton.

It was all Creighton on both offense and defense.

Cozad struggled to get any runs by Creighton.

Creighton scored one run in the first, three runs in the second, one run in the third and five runs in the fifth as they shutout Cozad.

Cozad lost zero to 10.

The Reds had no strikeouts, gave up six walks, 10 runs and eight hits on the mound against Creighton.

Creighton fired in 10 strikeouts and only allowed five hits.

The Cozad Reds took home second place.