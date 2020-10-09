COVID-19 this week: Two Rivers risk dial for the virus inching toward pandemic level

DAWSON COUNTY — The risk dial for the seven county region under the Two Rivers Public Health Department jumped high in the elevated risk status and is inching toward the pandemic level.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Oct. 5
- Buffalo County – 13
- Dawson County – 2
- Franklin County – 2
- Phelps County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Buffalo County – 11
- Phelps County – 5
- Kearney County – 3
- Dawson County – 2
- Gosper County – 2
- Franklin County – 2
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Buffalo County – 20
- Phelps County – 13
- Harlan County – 4
- Dawson County – 3
- Franklin County – 3
- Kearney County – 3
Cases confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 8
- Buffalo County – 29
- Phelps County – 7
- Kearney County – 5
- Dawson County – 4
- Harlan County – 3
- Franklin County – 2
Support Local Journalism
The risk dial, which Two Rivers uses to gauge the threat of the virus in its seven county region, jumped high into the elevated status as the most recent update on Oct. 7. The dial is inching closer to the red pandemic status.
Two Rivers also announced on Tuesday a Dawson County man in his 70s died due to the virus. On Thursday, three more deaths were announced, three Buffalo County males in their 60s.
There were 46 cases reported Wednesday, only five days after 50 cases were reported. Then, the following day, 50 new cases were reported on Thursday. Spikes in cases have been occurring with regularity since cases began to trend back upward in late July.
Buffalo County continues to be the epicenter for new COVID-19 cases, 254 were reported in the last two weeks and this is only behind the most populous counties of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy. The total case count for the county is now up to 1,274.
In Dawson County, there have been 45 new cases in the last 14 days, adding to a total which has now reached 1,108.
To the south, Gosper County has seen its fair share of new cases, 14 in the past two weeks. There have now been 48 total cases.
A rural county which has recorded more recent cases than even Dawson is Phelps County, with 55 recent cases. On Wednesday this week alone there were 13 cases reported. The total case count for the county is set to surpass Kearney County’s total, with Phelps now at 164 and Kearney at 169.
Case counts for Franklin and Harlan County are 50 and 35 respectively.
The Two Rivers region now records 2,848 total cases, with 2,041 no longer being symptomatic and 25 deaths.
Nebraska, as a state, records 50,059 total COVID-19 cases with 35,456 recoveries and 514 deaths.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!