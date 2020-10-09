COVID-19 this week: Two Rivers risk dial for the virus inching toward pandemic level

Two Rivers also announced on Tuesday a Dawson County man in his 70s died due to the virus. On Thursday, three more deaths were announced, three Buffalo County males in their 60s.

There were 46 cases reported Wednesday, only five days after 50 cases were reported. Then, the following day, 50 new cases were reported on Thursday. Spikes in cases have been occurring with regularity since cases began to trend back upward in late July.

Buffalo County continues to be the epicenter for new COVID-19 cases, 254 were reported in the last two weeks and this is only behind the most populous counties of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy. The total case count for the county is now up to 1,274.

In Dawson County, there have been 45 new cases in the last 14 days, adding to a total which has now reached 1,108.

To the south, Gosper County has seen its fair share of new cases, 14 in the past two weeks. There have now been 48 total cases.

A rural county which has recorded more recent cases than even Dawson is Phelps County, with 55 recent cases. On Wednesday this week alone there were 13 cases reported. The total case count for the county is set to surpass Kearney County’s total, with Phelps now at 164 and Kearney at 169.