COVID-19 this week: Two more deaths in Buffalo County, rising cases statewide

Governor Pete Ricketts stated in a recent press conference on Wednesday he was not ready to make any changes to the directed health measures currently in place.

All of Nebraska is currently under phase four, which only places restrictions on indoor gatherings, limiting them to 75 percent of rated occupancy.

Ricketts said in a past press conference the next step after phase four is no directed health measures. The current measures are set to expire on Oct. 31, there has been no word on if they will be extended.

Two Rivers updated their risk dial on Thursday, the risk remains the same as last week, in the elevated section, near the cross over into the pandemic level.

Buffalo County continues to be a hotspot for the virus, with 232 active cases, there has been 490 reported in the last four weeks. There have been 1,452 total reported cases.

Dawson County has 35 active cases, 80 have been reported in the last month, and the total is now 1,157. To the south Gosper County has 13 active cases, with 23 reported in the last month, the total is now 52.

Kearney and Phelps County have also seen higher numbers of reported cases, with 36 and 53 active cases respectively. In just the past month there have been 145 cases in both these counties alone.