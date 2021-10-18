COVID-19 risk dial slightly raised, 318 new cases reported by Two Rivers

LEXINGTON —The Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial for the region was slightly increased further into the ‘pandemic’ level last week.
There were 318 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district between Oct. 6- 12. In the past month, just over 300 new cases have been detected.
Weekly COVID-19 case counts in Buffalo County have ranged between 150-225 and in Dawson County, 65-100 since Sept. 1. However, weekly case counts seem to show an increasing trend across both counties in the past month, according to Two Rivers.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 138 cases reported in Dawson County in the last two weeks, 580 cases per 100,000 residents and 14 cases reported in Gosper County in the same time period, 695 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide case rate is 383 cases per 100,000 residents.
Around 30 percent of all staffed hospital beds, medical and surgical, are currently available across the district. Nine patients are currently being maintained by ventilator support, all COVID-19 positive.
Only two of the 28 staffed ICU beds in the district are currently available and almost half of all occupied beds are accounted for by COVID-19 patients.
Contact tracing continues to be truncated, only positive cases younger than 18 years or older than 60 are currently contacted by the case investigation team, according to Two Rivers.
“A newly operational testing site at the Buffalo county fairgrounds (drive-through testing with prior online registration, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) will conceivably increase access to COVID testing and diagnosis in Two Rivers. Those seeking COVID testing are requested to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling,” Two Rivers stated.
As of Oct. 11, 46 percent of the Two Rivers total population and 57 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID- 19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.
Dawson County currently has the highest vaccination rate of the Two Rivers’ seven county district at 47 percent; Gosper County’s total is at 43.6 percent.
Two Rivers continues to host vaccination clinics across the district. Those in the local area include,
- Wednesday, Oct. 20: 11:30 a.m., Cozad, 201 E. St.
- Wednesday, Oct. 27: 11:30 a.m., Elwood, 106 Rockford St.
- Thursday, Oct. 28: 5:00 p.m., Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
- Wednesday, Nov. 10: 11:30 a.m., Cozad, 201 E. St.
- Thursday, Nov. 18: 5:00 p.m., Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
For these reasons, the risk dial is raised slightly from the previous week within the ‘pandemic’ zone. The risk assessment reflects persistently high disease incidence and test positivity rates, near-capacity ICU capacity, and relative seriousness of currently hospitalized COVID patients, according to Two Rivers.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the state have dropped slightly, after hovering in the 400s since mid-September, there were 388 hospitalizations as of Monday, Oct. 18.
There were 5,108 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 482 from prior week, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, 3,163 were the Delta variant.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 67.8 percent of the state’s population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated, while 5.1 percent have been partially vaccinated.
To date, there have been 275,694 total cases reported in Nebraska and 2,445 related deaths.
Looking nationally, “Reports of new cases continue to trend steadily downward. Around 86,000 cases are being identified each day, down from more than 160,000 daily at the beginning of September, according to the New York Times, “Vaccination rates vary widely by state. Seventy percent of residents are fully vaccinated in Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. In West Virginia, 41 percent of people are fully vaccinated.”