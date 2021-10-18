COVID-19 risk dial slightly raised, 318 new cases reported by Two Rivers

LEXINGTON —The Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial for the region was slightly increased further into the ‘pandemic’ level last week.

There were 318 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district between Oct. 6- 12. In the past month, just over 300 new cases have been detected.

Weekly COVID-19 case counts in Buffalo County have ranged between 150-225 and in Dawson County, 65-100 since Sept. 1. However, weekly case counts seem to show an increasing trend across both counties in the past month, according to Two Rivers.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 138 cases reported in Dawson County in the last two weeks, 580 cases per 100,000 residents and 14 cases reported in Gosper County in the same time period, 695 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide case rate is 383 cases per 100,000 residents.

Around 30 percent of all staffed hospital beds, medical and surgical, are currently available across the district. Nine patients are currently being maintained by ventilator support, all COVID-19 positive.

Only two of the 28 staffed ICU beds in the district are currently available and almost half of all occupied beds are accounted for by COVID-19 patients.