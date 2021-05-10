COVID-19 risk dial for Two Rivers health district slightly decreases further the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department region was slightly decreased further in the ‘moderate’ level last week.
According to Two Rivers, just under nine cases per day were recorded in the past week, with a test positivity rate of seven percent, this number excludes long term care facilities.
Testing utilizations has also dropped dramatically, only 37 tests were conducted through TestNebraska in the past week and none of them came back positive.
Last Friday and over the weekend there were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported, on Friday, May 7 cases included two in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County, on Saturday, May 8, three in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County and Sunday, May 9, four in Buffalo County and one in Franklin County.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations have remained between four and nine percent for the past month, ICU bed availability have fluctuated between one-third to two-thirds of the district’s total capacity.
As of May 3, 41.1 percent of the district’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated and almost 78 percent of residents over the age of 65 have received all of their vaccine doses. However, only around 16 percent of those aged between 16-29 and fully vaccinated.
There will be noble vaccination clinics at El Tropico on May 6 and May 20 at 1 p.m. and 10 a.m. respectively. Another clinic will be held at Elwood Public Schools on May 12 at 11:30 a.m.
Two Rivers said the decrease in the risk dial was due to expanded vaccination coverage, decrease case rates and outbreak events in the past three weeks.
Two Rivers has reported 10,591 total cases, 10,249 of which are no longer symptomatic and 120 deaths.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska have dropped into the low hundreds after hovering in the 130s in late April and early May. As of Monday morning, there were 118 active hospitalizations, this is down 13 percent from the last two weeks.
On Saturday, May 8, there were only 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, these numbers are down by 42 percent compared to the last two weeks.
So far 49.6 percent of eligible Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated.
Across the United States, case numbers are starting to drop again after a month of stagnation.