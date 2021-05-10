COVID-19 risk dial for Two Rivers health district slightly decreases further the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department region was slightly decreased further in the ‘moderate’ level last week.

According to Two Rivers, just under nine cases per day were recorded in the past week, with a test positivity rate of seven percent, this number excludes long term care facilities.

Testing utilizations has also dropped dramatically, only 37 tests were conducted through TestNebraska in the past week and none of them came back positive.

Last Friday and over the weekend there were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported, on Friday, May 7 cases included two in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County, on Saturday, May 8, three in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County and Sunday, May 9, four in Buffalo County and one in Franklin County.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations have remained between four and nine percent for the past month, ICU bed availability have fluctuated between one-third to two-thirds of the district’s total capacity.

As of May 3, 41.1 percent of the district’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated and almost 78 percent of residents over the age of 65 have received all of their vaccine doses. However, only around 16 percent of those aged between 16-29 and fully vaccinated.

