COVID-19 risk dial for Two Rivers district drops to lowest point since its inception

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was lowered to a point not yet reached since the dial was introduced.

According to Two Rivers, test positivity rates for all tests conducted outside of residential facilities dropped below five percent for the first time last week since mid-July 2020. Testing utilization has also dropped around the district.

Residents mainly access testing through clinical settings, but eight percent of the tests conducted by TestNebraska in the past week were positive.

There were only seven new cases of the virus reported last Wednesday and Thursday, on May 12, three in Buffalo County and May 13, one in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. Due to continued decline in positive cases, starting Monday, May 17, Two Rivers will only report on cases once a week on Fridays.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in long term care facilities in the district over the past week; over 80 percent of residents 65 and older have been fully vaccinated.

As of May 10, 42.4 percent of the district’s eligible population was fully vaccinated, however, only 18 percent of those aged 16-29 are fully vaccinated, residents younger than 40 are the most likely to have seen a positive COVID-19 test in the past month.