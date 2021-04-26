COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers district jumps higher in the ‘moderate' level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was increased deeper into the ‘moderate’ level last week due to an increase in cases.
According to Two Rivers, there has been a steady increase in cases that, although low in absolute counts, represents a month-long increase in new cases detected per week.
New cases seem to be clustered among residents younger than 40 years old, who are also less likely to be vaccinated.
COVID-19 related hospital admissions have remained below five percent for the past six weeks, there are no COVID-19 patients on ventilator support as of last week, according to Two Rivers.
Testing utilization continues to drop across the district; this is leading to a decrease in availability. For example, TestNebraska only conducted 76 COVID-19 tests in the past week.
On the vaccination front, 36.6 percent of Two Rivers’ eligible population has been fully vaccinated, the second highest amount for a health district in the state, after the Lincoln-Lancaster department.
Two Rivers said the increase is largely due to the reduced testing access and steady rate of the increase in new cases, especially among young people.
As for reported cases, there were 12 reported on Friday and over the weekend.
On Friday, April 23, new cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Kearney County. On Saturday, April 24, there were one case in both Buffalo and Kearney counties. On Sunday, there was one case reported in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties.
An additional death was also reported, a Phelps County man in his 90s is the 119th person to die in the district due to COVID-19.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,538 total cases, 10,118 of which are no longer symptomatic.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the state have dropped. After hovering in the 160s for most of April, the numbers took a perceptible drop over the weekend. On Monday morning, there were 124 active hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations have dropped nine percent over the last two weeks.
The average number of cases reported on Sunday, April 25 was 323, down four percent from the past two weeks.
Through the various vaccination efforts around 30 percent of the eligible population in Nebraska has been fully vaccinated.
To date, Nebraska has reported 218,832 total cases, 168,857 recoveries and 2,242 deaths.
Across the United States, case numbers are starting to slowly decline as conditions improve in Michigan, New York and New Jersey, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. The pace of vaccination has slowed in recent days. The country has averaged fewer than three million shots a day over the last week, down from a peak of more than 3.3 million.