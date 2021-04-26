COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers district jumps higher in the ‘moderate' level

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, April 23, new cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Kearney County. On Saturday, April 24, there were one case in both Buffalo and Kearney counties. On Sunday, there was one case reported in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties.

An additional death was also reported, a Phelps County man in his 90s is the 119th person to die in the district due to COVID-19.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,538 total cases, 10,118 of which are no longer symptomatic.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the state have dropped. After hovering in the 160s for most of April, the numbers took a perceptible drop over the weekend. On Monday morning, there were 124 active hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations have dropped nine percent over the last two weeks.

The average number of cases reported on Sunday, April 25 was 323, down four percent from the past two weeks.

Through the various vaccination efforts around 30 percent of the eligible population in Nebraska has been fully vaccinated.

To date, Nebraska has reported 218,832 total cases, 168,857 recoveries and 2,242 deaths.

Across the United States, case numbers are starting to slowly decline as conditions improve in Michigan, New York and New Jersey, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. The pace of vaccination has slowed in recent days. The country has averaged fewer than three million shots a day over the last week, down from a peak of more than 3.3 million.