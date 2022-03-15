COVID-19 risk dial continues to fall following case numbers, vaccinations inch upward

LEXINGTON — As COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district continue to fall, the risk dial for the area was downgraded further last week.

There were 40 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers area between March 2 and March 8. Test positivity rates for all tests is around three percent and six percent for tests conducted outside of long term living and residential facilities.

As of Thursday morning, around a third of all ICU beds in the district are available, 31 percent of all medical and surgical beds are available.

“As of March 8, 52 percent of the total population of TRPHD has received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses of vaccines are recommended at 5 months after second dose (Pfizer/ Moderna) or 2 months after the first dose of Janssen COVID vaccine,” according to Two Rivers.

Almost half of Two River’s total population has either received a booster dose or are within the 2 or 5-month waiting interval after a vaccine dose.

According to Two Rivers, 53.5 percent and 48 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties total populations have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, March 8.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to receive COVID- 19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

Two Rivers is still conducting COVID-19 tests, but at their offices at 516 W. 11th St. in Kearney. Testing is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Those interested are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week to the ‘moderate risk’ (yellow) zone. The dial reflects falling test positivity rates, consistent ICU bed availability and lowered testing uptake across the district.

This is the lowest the dial has been since Aug. 4, 2021.

COVID-19 isn’t the only virus Two Rivers is tracking in the region, norovirus and rotavirus outbreaks have been reported in the district.

“Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. People with norovirus illness can shed billions of norovirus particles. Only a few virus particles can make other people sick. Norovirus symptoms usually begin one to two days after exposure to the virus, but can begin as early as twelve hours after exposure. Most people with norovirus usually get better within one to three days,” according to Two Rivers.

“Rotavirus is a very contagious virus that primarily affects infants and young children. However, people of all ages can get infected. Symptoms of rotavirus usually start about two days after a person is exposed to the virus and can last three to eight days. Rotavirus vaccine can help prevent serious illness in children and is commonly administered starting at 2 months old,” Two Rivers stated.

Looking at Nebraska’s COVID-19 situation, active hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

As of Thursday, March 10, there were 161 active hospitalizations in the state, the rate of decrease has slowed somewhat, but is down from the 767 high reported in late January.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 67.5 percent of the state’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated and 6.3 percent have been partially vaccinated.

To date, there have been 476,844 total positive cases and reinfections and 3,292 deaths.

Nationally, “Virus activity continues to wane across the United States, with new case reports reaching their lowest levels since last summer,” the New York Times stated, “Coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen more than three-quarters from their January peak, to about 35,000 from more than 150,000. The number of patients in intensive care units has also plummeted.”

“Around 1,400 deaths continue to be announced most days, well below the peak of the Omicron wave but still very high. More than 960,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the United States,” according to the New York Times, “Fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and fewer new cases are being announced each day, than in the weeks before the highly infectious Omicron variant became dominant in the United States.”

“Every state is in far better shape than it was at the height of Omicron, and almost every state continues to see significant declines in daily case reports and hospitalizations,” per the New York Times.