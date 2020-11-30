COVID-19 numbers on the decline for two days in Two Rivers region

DAWSON COUNTY — COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region were notably lower than past days this month.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, there were 39 new cases reported and on Sunday, Nov. 29, only 34 cases. Numbers over the week dropped, which were at 154 on just Tuesday.

The effect of the Thanksgiving holiday has yet to be seen and testing sites were closed on Thursday. Yet numbers were far fewer than the 100 cases on average which has been seen in the past two weeks.

Health officials encourage anyone traveled or attended a large gathering to get tested at a TestNebraska site, to see if they were exposed to the virus and infected.

Two Rivers has reported a total of 6,968 cases of COVID-19, 3,963 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers has said. There have been 67 deaths.

There have been 125,323 cases confirmed in Nebraska since March 20, including 1,143 new cases Sunday, which is 114 fewer than Saturday.

There were 896 people were hospitalized statewide.