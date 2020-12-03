COVID-19 cases rebound on Wednesday, 94 reported

DAWSON COUNTY — After several days of below average reports of COVID-19 cases, they made a rebound in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region when 94 were reported Wednesday.

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 2

Buffalo County – 61

Phelps County – 13

Dawson County – 11

Kearney County – 6

Gosper County – 2

Harlan County – 1

As of Thursday, Dawson County had 627 active cases and Gosper County, 37 active cases. Out of the whole Two Rivers district, Buffalo County has the most with 1,600 active cases.

Currently, there have been 72 deaths in the Two Rivers district, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 18 of those were in Dawson and one in Gosper. There have been 1,128 deaths in Nebraska.

Current hospitalizations throughout the state have been dropping, as of Thursday there were 853 active hospitalizations. These peaked in mid-November at 987 on Nov. 20. If hospitalizations reach over 1,000, it will trigger stricter directed health measures from the state.

Two Rivers reports 7,194 total cases, 4,162 are no longer symptomatic. Nebraska reports 132,530 total cases and 65,740 recoveries.