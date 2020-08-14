COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers district this week

DAWSON COUNTY — COVID-19 cases were reported every day of the week, up to Thursday, in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region.
Case numbers reported on Sunday, Aug. 9
Buffalo County – 9
Dawson County – 3
Kearney County – 1
Case numbers reported on Monday, Aug. 10
Buffalo County – 22
Dawson County – 4
Kearney County – 2
Phelps County – 3
Case numbers reported on Tuesday, Aug. 11
Buffalo County – 11
Dawson County – 4
Kearney County – 4
Franklin County – 1
Case numbers reported on Wednesday, Aug. 12
Buffalo County – 9
Kearney County – 6
Phelps County – 2
Dawson County – 1
Case numbers reported on Thursday, Aug. 13
Buffalo County – 6
Kearney County – 5
Franklin County – 2
Gosper County – 1
Dawson County has been reporting new cases, but not to the same extent as other areas of the health district. In the past 14 days, 28 new cases have been reported, contributing to a total which has reached 968, there have been 10 deaths in the county.
To the south, Gosper County has been seeing random reporting of new cases, with four discovered in the past two weeks. The county total now stands at 20 with the one new case being reported on Thursday. There have been no deaths.
Buffalo and Kearney County are the two regions in the district which have seen the largest amount of new cases in recent days.
Buffalo County has reported 142 new cases in the past two weeks, which has driven the total up to 462, nearly double of what it was only a month ago. There has been one death in the county.
Kearney County, with a population of 6,495, has reported more cases in the past two weeks than Dawson County, which has a much larger population, 23,595.
There have been 42 new cases reported in the last 14 days, with the total now up to 67, again nearly double of the total only a month ago. There have been no deaths.
Phelps County has reported nine new cases in the past two weeks, the total is now at 42.
Franklin County has reported six new cases during the same period, the total is now 15.
Harlan County has not reported any new cases, with only one COVID-19 cases discovered in the county.
In the whole Two Rivers district there have been 1,551 total cases, with 1,225 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 11 deaths due to the virus. The district remains under an elevated risk, per the Two River’s risk dial.
Nebraska now has a total of 29,660 cases, 21,463 of those have recovered and there have been 360 deaths.
