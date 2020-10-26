COVID-19 cases hold steady in Lexington, area hasn’t seen rapid growth like Kearney or Holdrege

The report also states Lexington accounts for the bulk of recent cases, but case rates have increased in Cozad and Overton more recently.

“Although total persons tested per week in Lexington area has stayed more or less constant since July 1, average positivity rates have also remained more or less steady during this time,” according to the report.

“The infection burden has shifted in recent years from 30-39 and 40-49 year olds to 50-59 and 60-69 year olds. This worrying trend does not seem thus far to indicate an ongoing outbreak, however vigilance is always advisable,” the report stated about the Lexington urban area.

“The number of cumulative cases is increasing, but does not show the second- or third- order growth seen in Kearney and Holdrege cities,” the report stated, “Residents of the city of Lexington and surrounding towns are advised to continue following standard practices like masking and social distancing to avoid incident infection.”