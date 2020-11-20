COVID-19 cases exploded in Two Rivers district, 190 reported on Thursday

DAWSON COUNTY — Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases were reported on a single day in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district. There were over 100 cases in Buffalo County alone.

Cases confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 19

Buffalo County – 117

Dawson County – 29

Kearney County – 17

Phelps County – 16

Franklin County – 6

Gosper County – 3

Harlan County – 2

There are currently 2,430 active cases of the virus throughout the seven county region. Buffalo County has the highest with 1,487, Dawson County the second most at 547 and Gosper County currently reports 43 active cases.

Two Rivers reports 6,145 total cases, 3,391 of which are no longer symptomatic and 53 deaths.

Nebraska’s total case count has reached 109,280, 55,885 of which have recovered. There are currently 983 active hospitalizations across the state. Deaths have now reached 854.