COVID-19 cases erupt, 111 reported in the Two Rivers region on Monday

DAWSON COUNTY — Cases of COVID-19 have erupted throughout the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, 111 new cases were reported on Monday alone.

Case confirmed on Monday, Nov. 9

Buffalo County – 72

Phelps County – 13

Dawson County – 11

Kearney County – 5

Franklin County – 4

Gosper County – 3

Harlan County – 3

At the moment, there are 836 active virus cases in the Two Rivers district, 460 of which are in Buffalo, 151 in Dawson and 19 in Gosper.

Daily case spikes in the hundreds have been becoming the norm for November; there was 145 on Nov. 5 and 141 on Nov. 6, now just three days later 111 on Nov. 9.

Two Rivers reports a total of 4,789 total cases, 2,898 of which are no longer symptomatic and 41 deaths.

Nebraska reports 85,551 total cases, 820 active hospitalizations, 49,314 recoveries and 710 deaths.

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has reported 10,110,552 total cases since the pandemic began. There have been 238,251 deaths, the most in the entire world. There are over 75,000 more than the county with the second most deaths in the world, Brazil.