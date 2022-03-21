COVID-19 cases and risk dial continue to fall in the Two Rivers district

LEXINGTON — As COVID-19 cases dropped by half since the prior week, the risk dial maintained by the Two Rivers Public Health Department was reduced further.

There were just 21 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the seven counties of the Two Rivers district between March 9-16, the risk dial has fallen into the middle of the second-lowest yellow or “moderate” range.

This is the lowest the dial has been since Aug. 4, 2021.

The cases reported last week were just half as many as the new cases reported in each of the last two weeks and 95 percent fewer than the numbers recorded when cases reached their peak in late January this year.

Per the Nebraska Public Health Atlas, in the past two weeks, Dawson County has seen around 10 new cases or reinfections and Gosper County saw around one case.

Two Rivers also has supplied free in-home COVID test kits to libraries in Lexington, Franklin, Gibbon, and Minden. Up to 7,500 tests also are available at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St, Kearney.

Vaccination numbers remain stalled as COVID-19 cases have continued to drop. As of last Wednesday, 52 percent of the total Two Rivers population of 97,132 people has received a full vaccination from a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Two Rivers.

Not quite half of the region’s population has received a booster shot.

Statewide, active COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, but at a slower pace than in past weeks. As of Thursday, March 17, there were 135 hospitalizations in Nebraska.

Hospitalizations had followed the peak in cases in late January, but numbers started dropping rapidly in February. Now as March enters its fourth week, cases continue to fall but not at the same rate.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 67.6 percent of the state’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated and 6.3 percent are partially vaccinated.

To date, there have been 477,198 total positive cases and reinfections and 3,306 deaths in Nebraska.

Looking nationally, “Virus activity continues to wane across the United States, with hospitalizations and new case reports both reaching their lowest levels since last summer,” per the New York Times, “Coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen more than 80 percent from their January peak, to around 25,000 from more than 150,000. The number of patients in intensive care units has also fallen.”

“Progress has not been as swift with regard to deaths. Around 1,200 deaths continue to be announced most days, well below the peak of the Omicron wave but still high. More than 965,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the United States,” according to the New York Times.