COVID-19 case count again in the hundreds, 110 reports by Two Rivers on Tuesday
COVID-19 case count again in the hundreds, 110 reports by Two Rivers on Tuesday

DAWSON COUNTY — For a second day in a row, COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers region were over a hundred on Tuesday.

Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 10

  • Buffalo County – 74
  • Dawson County – 30
  • Phelps County – 3
  • Gosper County – 1
  • Kearney County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1

Buffalo County has 891 active cases, Dawson County, 315 and Gosper County, 28.

The Two Rivers region now reports 4,789 total cases, with 2,898 no longer symptomatic and 41 deaths. The risk dial for the region remains firmly in the ‘pandemic,’ red level.

Nebraska records 87,733 total cases, 860 active hospitalizations, 49,761 recoveries and 730 deaths.

