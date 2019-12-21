County commissioners approve car sales and repair business south of Willow Island

LEXINGTON — Questions about zoning, permit conditions and what a Willow Island property owner intends to do with around 100 cars on a property were all brought up during a public hearing during the Dawson County commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Russ Parsons was seeking a conditional use permit for a car sale and repair business on a property to the immediate south of the railroad tracks near Willow Island. The property is in an ag zoning district, a feedlot is to the immediate south.
Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the site was grandfathered in for car sales and currently there are 100 to 150 cars on the property. She added the planning commission had forwarded their approval of the permit, with any conditions the commissioners wished to add.
Deputy County Attorney Kathy Kuhn said any conditions attached to the permit need to be quantifiable, such as limiting the number of cars, rather than based on something subjective as how the property “looks.”
Chairman Bill Stewart asked Parsons what his plan was for the cars on the property, Parsons said for the junk cars, he would wait for the price of iron to go up and then transport them off. Stewart also inquired about a fence around the property and Parsons said there is not one currently.
Parsons told the commissioners he mainly deals in older cars from the 1950s and 1960s, he said some of the cars are for spare parts and others are project cars.
Holbrook said there was a letter received by the owners of the feedlot to the south commenting on if fencing, sanitation and setbacks of the property would be addressed.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said conditions needed to be set with the property, like setting a limit on how many cars could be on the property. He commented, looking at a photo of the area, the current land looked it was all being used.
When asked what his main objective was, Parsons said he is always buying more cars to replace the old ones and again reiterated he would get rid of the junk cars once iron prices have increased.
Holbrook noted there was no assurance from Parsons he would get rid of these vehicles.
The commissioners approved the permit, but it was contingent upon not increasing the number of cars which were already on the property. Parsons and Holbrook would count the cars on the property and determine the number which would be used in the permit.
The Overton Area Community Fund is a new non-profit which is tied with the Nebraska Community Foundation and one of their goals is to provide opportunity for small communities in the state.
The nonprofit was represented at the meeting by Brooke Puffer and Allison Robertson.
The Overton nonprofit recently held a town hall meeting and it was found child care, housing and an indoor pool were among some of the things most wanted by the community. Robertson said this initial town hall meeting was attended by 50 to 60 Overton residents of all ages.
The group is considering the old Plectron building in Overton which is unoccupied and currently for sale.
An early idea the group is considering is demolishing the building, due to the asbestos used in its original construction and building a new childhood development center, complete with an indoor pool.
Puffer said they are a “fairly new,” nonprofit and were asking the county for any assistance they could offer.
Jacobson encouraged the group to come back with a plan and what it would cost, he stated it was a little too early for the county to commit to anything at the moment.
Puffer inquired about Keno funds, but Commissioner Dean Kugler said there is no business in Overton which has Keno, the Overton golf course does but it is outside of the village limits.
Kugler said the county does have funds which they can use for assistance but there are always other priorities the county has to consider when allotting funds.
The commissioners wished the nonprofit luck in their work and encouraged them to approach the county again after they had a plan and budget in place.
The upcoming trial of Bailey Boswell, accused of playing a part in the slaying and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, which is to be held in Lexington in March 2020, is providing an opportunity to upgrade security for the county’s courtrooms.
Sheriff Ken Moody presented a bid from Smith’s Detection for a metal detector and X-ray machine.
Moody said a security assessment was recently done in the Dawson County courthouse and learned there was a grant available from Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, NIRMA, for security in courthouses and applied for it. Moody learned recently they were awarded $15,000 to upgrade security.
The cost of the metal detector and X-Ray as well as delivery, installation and a five year warranty cost $35,819.00
Kugler asked Moody about dedication of more personnel to man these security apparatuses.
Lieutenant Shane Tilson responded to this and said at the moment, deputies in the courtroom keep their eye on the public in attendance carefully. Those who enter the courtroom are told to remove coats, bags, cellphones, etc. but there isn’t additional screening.
Tilson said these security devices would allow for peace of mind of the deputies who could keep an eye on the wider court room, rather than focusing inordinately on the public which is in attendance. He said it would be a “repurposing,” of personnel and would make the courtrooms safer.
Moody said having to implement these in the Dawson County courthouse is a sign of changing times, but said a tragic event could happen anywhere. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen agreed and said it would be less likely to happen if these security measures were in place.
The commissioner approved the purchase of the equipment, the county will pay the full cost, and then be reimbursed with the $15,000 grant funding.
Moody also presented the November crime report, he said calls for service were slightly down and the average population of the jail was 104 people. Work continues on the jail roof, with work having to slow down at times due to the weather.
At the moment the Sheriff’s Office is down one investigator and three other members, Moody said they are looking to fill these positions.
The Sheriff’s Office had also solicited bids for new vehicles to maintain and effective motor pool. One bid was received from Platte Valley Auto for four 2020 Ford Explorers, for a total of $180,000.00, trade in of $29,000.00, which would make the final total of $151,000.00.
Moody and Chief Deputy Greg Gilg stepped out of the meeting to consider the bid. At the end of the meeting they signaled their recommendation the bid should be approved, which the commissioners did.
Miranda Stoll with Healing Hearts & Families appeared and gave a report to the commissioners. She said there have been big changes in the organization this year and she routinely visits schools like Morton Elementary, Sandoz Elementary and Bryan Elementary, as well communities like Callaway and Elwood. In all she goes amoung seven different counties. The commissioners approved the report.
According to Healing Hearts & Families website, “We are an agency providing services to victims of physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse,” in several counties in Nebraska.
During the board of equalization meeting preceding the regular meeting the commissioners approved tax corrections for parcels owned by First Presbyterian Church, JLA Land LLC, Glade Smith, City of Lexington and the First United Methodist Church.
In other action, the commissioners,
- Appointed Drew Price as an alternate for the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment
- Requested a list of entities collecting lodging taxes in Dawson County
- Approved a sub-award between the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the county
- Tabled an agreement for services proposal from Integrated Security Solutions.
The commissioners then entered executive session to discuss the position of Zoning Administrator, currently held by Pam Holbrook. Chairman Stewart said no action would be taken after executive session was adjourned.
