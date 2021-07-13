 Skip to main content
Cottonwood Realty hosts open house and ribbon cutting at Johnson Lake
Cottonwood Realty hosts open house and ribbon cutting at Johnson Lake

Cottonwood Realty hosts open house and ribbon cutting at Johnson Lake

Raelyn Maxwell, owner of Cottonwood Realty, prepares to cut the ribbon on Saturday, the business opened and joined the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce last year, but held off on an open house.

 C-H photo • Pat Tysdal

LEXINGTON — The latest real estate office at Johnson Lake held their open house and ribbon cutting on Saturday, July 10.

Cottonwood Realty opened last year at the former JL Marine site, Raelyn Maxwell, the broker of Gothenburg-Cottonwood Realty, said she has had her sights set on the building for some time.

The business also joined the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce, but held off on hosting an open house and ribbon cutting due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

With the restrictions lifted, the dual event was hosted this weekend, Cottonwood Realty provided a free lunch and gave people the opportunity to win gift certificates and other giveaways.

Maxwell, a 19 year veteran of real estate, said she and her five other agents, Sam Mann, Jessica Dee, Peggy Yancy, Shelly Schurr and Becky Cudzilo enjoy the business and are excited to open a branch office at Johnson Lake. Maxwell said their motto is, “customer service.”

