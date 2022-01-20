Contemporary Folk and Western Music at Lexington Public Library

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kerry Grombacher plays guitar and mandolin. The title track of his 2021 CD, “Range of the Buffalo,” was named Song of the Year by the International Western Music Association, and the CD is a Top Ten nominee for the 2022 Album of the Year award from the Academy of Western Artists. His songs have been featured on the ABC-TV adventure travel show, “Born to Explore,” and on the Putumayo World Records CD “Cowboy Playground,” which was released in over 60 countries. He has released five albums of original songs, and his songs have been recorded by a list of artists that includes Jim Jones, Belinda Gail, The Texas Trailhands, Gary Prescott, and Trails & Rails. He notes, proudly, that there is a room named for him at the Sands Motel in Grants, New Mexico, on Historic Route 66.

Nalini Jones, of the Newport Folk Festival, says “Kerry Grombacher is the best kind of songwriter, with lyrics that take us on journeys to places we’ve never visited before, and melodies so pure and true that they seem to rise up from the plains...”