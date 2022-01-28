Congressman Adrian Smith tours Dawson Area Development TIE Center, Central Community College

LEXINGTON — Congressman Adrian Smith made a visit to Lexington on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and toured the Dawson Area Development TIE Center, Central Community College and visited with community members.
Smith’s tour started out in Central Community College where Regional Director Amy Hill showed the Congressman the different types of classrooms on site, as well as the new mechatronics lab.
In 2019 the City of Lexington began the process of renovating a space in the Dawson County Opportunity Center to create a space for working labs for electrical and motor type classes, with the goal of providing people with trade skills for positions which require this knowledge.
Josh Brant is an instructor with CCC and told Smith there are three different rooms in the training space, one devoted to pneumatics and motor type work and the other is focused on electrical applications.
Brant himself has worked in the Columbus area in the past before returning to college and taking mechatronics classes. After two years in the program he was offered the position of teaching in the training space in Lexington.
Pneumatics is a branch of engineering that makes use of gas or pressurized air. Pneumatic systems used in industry are commonly powered by compressed air or compressed inert gases.
Brant showed Smith a station where students had been working and what they were able to accomplish with the correct wiring and compressed air.
With the electrics, the students are working with various schematics and learning the basics of hook ups, and how to wire stop and start functions.
Tyson employees have been using the space to bring them up to speed on the different type’s of mechanical and electrical processes that are used in the plant.
In the mornings at 8 a.m. the group comes in to learn hands on until 12 p.m. when they go over to Tyson to work and learn how the knowledge will be applied at the plant itself.
After the CCC tour, Smith crossed the building to the Dawson Area Development’s (DAD) Training, Innovation and Entrepreneur (TIE) Center.
The TIE Center includes a co-working space for entrepreneurs, remote workers and small businesses or nonprofits to use an office at an affordable level. Workspace is provided along with office amenities like fiber internet, a large copier/printer, kitchenette and large meeting room fully setup with AV capabilities.
The meeting room which holds approximately 16 people is also available for community organizations to use for free. The TIE Center includes a makerspace which includes equipment such as 3D printers, laser printer, robotic arm, vinyl cutter, etc.
Smith then sat down and met with Lexington community residents hearing their concerns and thoughts.
DAD Assistant Director Scott Foster brought up the lack of child care in Lexington and that 800 children have been identified to be without access to child care. He mentioned the City of Lexington, Tyson, and Lexington Public Schools are getting on board to help find a solution.
Smith asked how much employer based child care there was in Lexington, Foster said, “very little.”
Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said there is also a lack of housing, which compounds the issues when trying to bring new people to the workforce in town.
On the healthcare front, Lexington Regional Health Center Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison Jill Denker mentioned the challenges faced by health care employees during the pandemic and the extra pressure created by the vaccine mandate on those workers.
“If hospital providers are good enough to dispense medical advice, they should be good enough and well prepared and equipped to decide what is best on the vaccine for the community,” Smith said, “I get very discouraged at the federal government questioning medical professional’s decisions.”
KRVN News Director Dave Schroeder asked Smith his thoughts about the ongoing situation with Russia and the Ukraine.
The situation has been ongoing since 2014, primarily involving Russia and pro-Russian forces on one side and Ukraine supported by NATO and the European Union on the other.
A decision by Kremlin-leaning Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to reject an association agreement with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Moscow led to mass protests that saw him removed as leader in 2014.
Russia responded by annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and throwing its weight behind a separatist rebellion that broke out in Ukraine’s east.
NATO, fearing a ground invasion by Russia, has stepped up support by sending additional troops and equipment to the Ukraine. Moscow for its part claims its actions are necessary to secure its interests in the region and blames NATO for undermining the region’s security.
Moscow doesn’t want Ukraine in the NATO alliance and sent a list of security demands to the United States last December. One of the major goals is getting NATO to withdraw from Eastern Europe, long under Russian influence dating back to the days of the Russian Empire.
Smith said the fact western Europe is expressing the concerns they have about the situation speaks volumes and the United States will have to stay firm, but what those actions look like is unknown at the moment.
When asked what would happen if Russia decides to force the issue using their military, Smith said he cannot speak for the President, the Commander-in-Chief, but options need to be kept on the table but said it is not his desire to send troops.
He said the fact Russia is so adamant about Ukraine not become a part of NATO, speaks volumes on its own. “That they would apparently feel threatened by that,” Smith said, “When NATO is not the aggressor.”
When asked if Russia would act out of fear, Smith said he thinks Russia wants to maintain a strong position, especially with former Soviet republics, many who have had a taste of freedom since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Smith was asked about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and said some of the physical damage is still being fixed. “What’s not patched up is, how do we prepare moving forward,” he said.
He said the Speaker of the House is ultimately in charge of the Capitol Police and he said there were failures that day. Smith said the first thing that needs to be done is to plan for the future and prevent it from happening again.
He was also asked about the partisanship and rancor that is defining politics in Washington D.C., Smith said politics can still be an exchange of ideas, rooted in respect.