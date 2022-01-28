Congressman Adrian Smith tours Dawson Area Development TIE Center, Central Community College

When asked what would happen if Russia decides to force the issue using their military, Smith said he cannot speak for the President, the Commander-in-Chief, but options need to be kept on the table but said it is not his desire to send troops.

He said the fact Russia is so adamant about Ukraine not become a part of NATO, speaks volumes on its own. “That they would apparently feel threatened by that,” Smith said, “When NATO is not the aggressor.”

When asked if Russia would act out of fear, Smith said he thinks Russia wants to maintain a strong position, especially with former Soviet republics, many who have had a taste of freedom since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Smith was asked about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and said some of the physical damage is still being fixed. “What’s not patched up is, how do we prepare moving forward,” he said.

He said the Speaker of the House is ultimately in charge of the Capitol Police and he said there were failures that day. Smith said the first thing that needs to be done is to plan for the future and prevent it from happening again.