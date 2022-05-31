Complete Dominance

LEXINGTON — Lexington won the doubleheader via run rule in both games, against Hershland by a combined score of 21-0. The Pinnacle Bank Seniors pitching had a standout performance, allowing three hits, and striking out 17 battings in both contests.

“They all executed their pitches well and I didn’t have to go get any of them early,” said Lexington head coach Vince Leibert.

At the plate, Ubaldo Anaya started for Lexington hitting three RBIs in each game. His day started with a line drive plating Topher Swartz, making their lead 2-0 in the second inning.

Lexington completed the four-run inning by scoring two runs on a fielding error. Hershland misplayed a fly ball from Jacksen Konrad allowing two runs to score, extending the lead to 4-0.

Lexington would put the game away in the fifth inning scoring seven runs in that frame. After scoring a run via error, Swartz would earn an RBI walk, followed by a sac fly from Greg Treffer increasing the lead to 7-0.

They would go on a two-out rally to score their final four runs in the inning. Anaya hit a two-RBI single to center field. The following at-bat, Lexington would score the final runs on an error from Hershland’s left fielding accounting for the final score of 11-0.

“I would like to see them jump on opponents a little sooner (first game). Still feeling pitchers out a little too much, but I know some of that you have to do but at the same time we have to take advantage of favorable counts. They have to know in a 2-0 count you’re going get a good pitch to hit.”

Game Two

The bats picked up right where they left off. Daylen Naylor started the game with a leadoff double. His brother Daven Naylor would bring him home by following suit, hitting a double but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. The Naylor brothers’ hits gave Lexington the early lead after the first inning.

They would blow the game open in the third inning scoring five runs. After extending the lead on a fielder’s choice, Lexington doubled the margin via Ubaldo Anaya’s two-RBI double. The next at-bat, Konrad would change places with Anaya as he hit a double to make the lead 5-0. Topher Swartz capped off the inning with a two-out RBI triple.

Lexington ended the game with four-run fourth to secure the run rule win. Daven Naylor hit his second RBI on a single, extending the lead to 7-0. The Pinnacle Bank Seniors would score the last three runs during another two-out rally.

Anaya started the rally recording his sixth RBI of the day on a ground ball single. Isaac Scharf hit a line drive that found the grass in left field for a double scoring Anaya. Scharf would score the final run of the game by stealing home on a wild pitch, accounting for the final score 10-0.