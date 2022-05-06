Compassion and hard work in the classroom honored at Lexington High School academic pep rally

LEXINGTON — Compassion and diligent work in the classroom were at the focus of Lexington High School’s spring semester academic pep rally on Wednesday, May 4.

LHS Principal Audrey Downey said the students were recognized for their scholastic consistency and progress, exemplary course work, perfect attendance, noteworthy grades, local and state assessment proficiency and other educational achievements.

They were also recognized for, “positive commitment to participate in co-curricular clubs and organizations, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Both individual students and Destination: Graduation Academic Teams will be honored for their outstanding work.”

Destination: Graduation is an effort at LHS to get as many students to graduate as possible. To achieve this, classes are part of academic teams and further divided into four smaller focus groups for a bit of added competition.

Throughout the presentation, there were testimonials from students who spoke about someone who had shown them compassion and why it was important to them, a list of names was also displayed periodically, showing a student who had named someone as compassionate.

There has been an increased focus on student’s emotional health as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt in schools.

According to the New York Times, “The shuttering of the American education system severed students from more than just classrooms, friends and extracurricular activities. It has also cut off an estimated 55 million children and teenagers from school staff members whose open doors and compassionate advice helped them build self-esteem, navigate the pressures of adolescence and cope with trauma….mental health experts worry about the psychological toll on a younger generation that was already experiencing soaring rates of depression, anxiety and suicide before the pandemic.”

Per the Chronicle of Higher Education, ““In some ways, the COVID-19 era seems like exactly the right time to educate students on how to manage the intense sadness, isolation, and anxiety they are feeling. But during the horrible natural experiment called coronavirus, is that the right message to send to students — to push through hardship, bounce back from failure, and come out stronger? Or should it be about empathy, compassion, and getting through this time in one piece?”

LHS’s focus on compassion highlighted the effort being put into addressing student’s emotional needs, in addition to their academics.

To start the honors off, Dean of Students Jeff Rowan said out of the 952 students at LHS, 399 or 42 percent, were involved in at least one extracurricular activity.

Athletic Director Phil Truax also announced the students who had been named Nebraska All-State by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association. Only two students could be named per activity and those had to have a 3.75 grade point average and be considered a leader on their team.

Journalism teacher Erika Brockmoller introduced the 2022 Yearbook team as Development State Champions and they received a standing ovation from the student body.

There were 72 students, who had maintained perfect attendance, save for a school excused absence, a notable feat given the viral strains passing throughout the area during the spring semester.

Speech Coach Daniel Arias noted the accomplishments of both the speech team and mock trial, saying that they are a voice for Lexington and give people a good image of what LHS truly is like. “They make me proud,” Arias said.

As for accomplishment in grades, 180 students maintained only A and B grades, 71 maintained all A’s and 38 students earned the distinction of having all A’s during every daily grade check throughout the spring semester.

There were also several students who earned the Triple Threat award for having earned all A’s and B’s, perfect attendance and were in at least one extracurricular activity.

Teacher Diego Gamero presented the 32 students who earned the Seal of Biliteracy for passing the Spanish test.

Gamero said the students would be traveling to Spain and France from June 3-10, after having to postpone the trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Science Teacher Mike Zarate was sporting a Star Wars themed attire and quoted Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in honor of May 4, or Star Wars Day. Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4 to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise, launched on May 4, 1977.

The date originated from the pun "May the Fourth be with you", a variant of the popular Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you".

Zarate also introduced the 50 students, 17 who are newcomers, who are a part of National Honor Society. To be a member students have to hold a 3.7 or higher GPA, participate in an activity and participate or lead a community service.

Keith Nielson and Shane Schmidt introduced Evan Stewart who won first place at the Nebraska SkillsUSA state competition for Automotive Service Technology this past weekend.

This qualifies Stewart for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Atlanta, Ga., this June. The student body also gave Stewart a standing ovation.

Throughout the fall and spring semesters, teachers had been choosing students who they saw acting with integrity and their names were put into a drawing for iPads, which were purchased by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF).

There could be only three winners, a freshman, a sophomore and a junior, and their names appeared on a wheel which was spun and the tension grew as the wheel slowed to its final clicks. The three lucky students were freshman Sandra Mata, sophomore Amira Mohamed and junior Riley Lopez.

Downey also presented the seniors from Team three who had earned laptops, also purchased by the LCF, through their hard academic work. LCF representatives Jackie Berke, Christy Freihage, Tara Naprstek, Randy Carpenter and Dave Stenberg were in attendance to hand out the laptops.