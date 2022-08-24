Comparing drought years: Some NWS Hastings areas see conditions similar to 2012 drought

LEXINGTON — As the lack of significant rainfall continues across the area, some are drawing comparisons to the 2012 drought year. For some areas of the National Weather Service – Hastings area, it’s true.

The 2012 North American Drought originated in the midst of a record breaking heat wave. Low snowfall amounts in winter, coupled with the intense summer heat from La Niña, caused drought-like conditions to migrate northward from the southern United States, wreaking havoc on crops and water supply.

The drought was set in motion when strongly positive Arctic oscillation and North Atlantic oscillation conditions removed winter storms from the U.S. the winter of 2011–2012.

As moisture continued to decline, the conditions became self-sustaining. A lack of rainfall meant less moisture was available to promote additional rainfall, in a vicious cycle.

At its peak in July 2012, around 81 percent of the contiguous United States was experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. Its coverage area was comparable with droughts from the 1930s and 1950s.

Some areas of the United States, such as the state of California, experienced persistent drought conditions from 2011 to 2017. The seemingly annual wildfires in the state are a testament to the challenges the area faces.

The U.S. Drought Monitor updated on Aug. 21, 2012 showed all of Nebraska under extreme drought conditions, while a swath from the central western to the central area of the state was under exceptional drought conditions.

The drought cost more than $35 billion in the Midwest, and may have reduced the gross domestic product by 0.5–1 percent of the U.S. as a whole, equating to a loss of $75 to $150 billion.

Food prices increased as a result of the consequent supply shortfall. There were 1,692 counties across 36 states in the U.S. that legally declared primary natural disaster areas in August 2012 as the drought covered over 62 percent of the contiguous U.S.

The number of cattle in the U.S. decreased to the lowest in 60 years due to drought impacts, with 69 percent of cattle located in areas that faced drought conditions.

After the most recent Drought Monitor update, NWS Hastings made comparisons between 2012 and 2022 at sites in their local area.

For some areas, conditions have been drier than 2012, Hastings has only seen 12.13 inches of precipitation from Jan. 1 to Aug. 17 this year, in 2012 they recorded 14.76 in the same time.

The story is the same in Hebron, with 16.47 inches of precipitation this year, compared to 19.27 in 2012.

Some areas are similarly dry as 2012, including Ord, seeing 11.35 inches, Holdrege, 13.44 inches and Cambridge, 11.29 inches.

NWS Hastings did note many areas have seen more precipitation than 2012, but these amounts are still dry by any standard. For instance, Grant Island has seen 12.35 inches of rain compared to an abysmal 7.68 inches in 2012; Kearney has seen 13.52 inches this year, compared to 11.40 in 2012.

The latest Drought Monitor update last week showed little to no change across the local area, severe drought, D2, conditions remain over Dawson County and northern Gosper County. Moderate drought, D1, conditions remain over southern Gosper County.

“For the vast majority of our coverage area it was another predominantly dry week, with meager rain totals typically no more than 0.05-0.25 inches. However, some limited lucky spots picked up more meaningful amounts of at least 0.50- 1.00 inches, primarily within parts of York, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer counties,” NWS Hastings stated.

“Precipitation in these areas generally exceeded an inch, with two to four inches falling on several areas from southeastern Wyoming into northwestern Nebraska. Outside of the band of heavy precipitation that brought some improvement to Nebraska and adjacent areas, little or no rain fell on central and southern Kansas, and across most of the Dakotas, with South Dakota recording less rainfall than areas to the north,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.