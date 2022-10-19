Community joins in the 2022 Lexington Homecoming parade, downtown pep rally

LEXINGTON — Washington St. was lined with orange and black as the 2022 Lexington Homecoming parade took place during the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Following the Lexington Police Department and the carriers of the Stars and Stripes, the Lexington Middle School marching band provided the tunes.

All of the elementary schools, fall athletics, the 1975 Class B football state champions and the Lexington Unifut Soccer Club all took part, followed by the Homecoming candidates for king and queen.

A downtown pep rally was held for the community.

The Homecoming game will be on Friday, Oct. 21, the Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band will take the field early at 5:45 p.m. The football game against Scottsbluff will start at 7 p.m.

The crowing of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place at halftime.