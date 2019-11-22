LEXINGTON — Bundle up the children, grab the coco and hitch a sleigh ride to downtown Lexington for the Light Up Lexington Lighted Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The parade, hosted by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, will start at 9th and Washington St and proceed south to the end of Washington, ending at the parking lot south of Pinnacle Bank.
For those who wish to participate in the parade, registration is due to the Lexington chamber by Wednesday, Nov. 27. Executive Director Sarah Neben said registration is not necessary for participation in the parade, but it is welcomed for planning purposes.
All floats must have lights and the staging area will be at the First United Methodist Church parking lot on 9th and Grant St. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m.
Recognition will be given to floats in three categories: brightest, best spirit and most original.
“It is such a fun event for the entire family,” Neben said, “We hope people turn out to celebrate with us, we would love to see lots of people downtown.”
This is Neben’s fourth year arranging the Christmas parade and she said all of the hard work put into organizing it pays off when she sees the faces of the children lining the streets.
“I so enjoy it,” she said, “To see all the young kids and their expression is worth it.”
Santa is always brought into town last by the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, he remains a crowd favorite. “We really appreciate our Santa,” Neben said.
This year, there is an event being held by the FUMC but in conjunction with the parade. Starting at 5:45 p.m. people can come over to the church for a pancake feed and silent auction.
People will have a chance to warm up with hot chocolate and coffee, as well as fill up with pancakes and sausage prepared by the United Methodist Men. A silent auction will also take place at the same time, the proceeds ffrom which will benefit Shining Star Preschool.
“We encourage people to come back to the church for community time, to get out of the cold and for more food and fun,” Neben said.
In case Old Man Winter has something to say and it snows on Sunday, the alternative date for the parade is Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
“It’s a great time for the family,” Neben said, “It does a lot to promote community spirit.”
Come downtown on Sunday, Dec. 1 to help celebrate the holiday festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.