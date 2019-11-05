Community input on child care surveys vital for understanding the need

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Child Care Planning team is putting together surveys for the community to identify the greatest needs for child care in Lexington. The results from this data will be used to plan the next steps forward in the process. As much input from the community as possible is vital.
The surveys will ask people to answer questions about their access to child care, what their needs are and what needs to be done to provide the most effective child care in Lexington. There will be translations in English, Spanish and Somali.
Once all the surveys are ready, they can be accessed online and by QR code. The child care planning group is hoping to have all survey results in by the end of November, and review the information at their December meeting. This information will guide the next steps as the 2020 rolls around.
The survey discussion was part of the November meeting for the child care planning group, they reviewed the provider survey results and discussed the short term child care license planning in Lexington.
Learning Adventures Child Care Center is still on track to open their doors in the First United Methodist Church by March of 2020. The church has been working to prepare the basement space for the center.
Former Department of Health and Human Services, DHHS, child care provider inspection specialist Shonna Worth, now member of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, was present on a walkthrough of St. Ann’s Parish Center.
The church is looking into the possibility of opening a child care center on the south side of the building in the classrooms once occupied by St. Ann’s High School students prior to the 1980s.
Worth said there would need to be construction in the building if the child care option was pursued. There is a lack of running water in some of the space and small bathrooms would need to be added, she said.
The church is also exploring options of possibly opening a center themselves and license through the diocese, or finding a licensee to simply rent the space, similar to the FUMC and Learning Adventures.
The Catholic church in Grand Island hosts a child care center out of their space and St. Ann’s members were interested in touring the space for ideas.
Worth said there was no new home child care updates.
A professional learning series grant was not awarded to the child care planning group. The group intended to use the grant to help train child care providers.
The grants stipulations included the positions to be high need, high skill and high wage, Worth said the they did not qualify. While child care providers are in high need, those who awarded the grant did not consider these positions high skill, nor do they earn a high wage.
“We are not going to let this go,” Worth said of applying for new grants, “We don’t have the workforce here yet, we will keep working on this.”
The discussion shifted to community child care needs and the different difficulties parents face.
Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor was present at the meeting and said currently there are 230 children enrolled and there are more children on a waiting list.
Naylor said transportation is a “huge issue,” for parents and Head Start reports the same problem.
Of the parents on the waiting list, Naylor said they have contacted the parents and told them about the two church run preschools in town, run by Grace Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church, both have tuition requirements.
Most parents tell Naylor they do not want to send their children to theses preschools, as they do not want to pay for it. ELA enrollment is free.
“It’s the mentality of the community,” Naylor said, “Many people don’t have an option...most don’t want to pay.”
Ideas on how to increase enrollment in the two church run preschools were discussed, one idea was to adopt curriculum similar to ELA, another was to start earlier in the morning, when most parents need to go to work.
Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition, GECLC, community coordinator Nicole Hetz gave a community wellness update. GECLC is working with Nebraska Children to create a community assessment for the towns in Dawson County, to diagnoses the overall wellness of families living here.
Their first step is to identify community services being offered, how well they are being utilized. The group intends to hold three meetings in the main communities of Dawson County, Gothenburg in January, Lexington in wFebruary and Cozad in March.
The group will meet with community leaders, stakeholders, etc. to learn about what services are offered in these communities and what the needs of each community is. In April the group will presents its overall report of the county. Action steps will be identified from the overall report.
Contact Hetz at 308-529-8784 or GECLC.coordinator@gmail.com with questions.
The next meeting of the child care planning group will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Regional Health and Wellness Communityw Room.
