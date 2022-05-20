 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community helps Lexington mail carriers Stamp Out Hunger

image001WEB.jpg

Left to right: Darin Racek (city carrier), Kelly Jensen (city carrier), Tracy Hubbard (rural carrier), Kayla Ruiz (city carrier), David Boyd (rural carrier), Michael Perez (city carrier). Back row Melissa Victorino (rural carrier) Ingrid Lopez (rural carrier). Not pictured: Henry Milo (rural carrier assistant), Ray Ball (rural carrier assistant).

LEXINGTON — Lexington residents donated 813 pounds of food that was picked by Lexington mail carriers as a part of the Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

The postal workers invited the public to drop off non-perishable food items at the Lexington Post Office or leave food by a personal mailbox to be picked up during mail delivery on Saturday, May 14.

Lexington Post Master Aleta Zimbelman said 813 pounds of food was donated to the Lexington Food Bank operated by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.

The food drive is an effort to raise national awareness about the real, ongoing problem of hunger in every community, which was accelerated for many by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 42 million or 1 in 6 Americans are food insecure. Food insecurity means living at risk of hunger and not knowing where the next meal is coming from.
  • 13 million or 1 in 6 children are living in a food insecure household. Some experience developmental issues, are delayed in developing language and motor skills, or have social and behavioral problems.
  • Over 5 million seniors, age 50+, currently face hunger in our country. Sixty-three percent of our elderly citizens choose between paying for groceries and getting medical care.
  • 1 in 5 households served by Feeding America has a member who has served in the U.S. military. Seven percent of activity-duty families faced food insecurity over the past year.
  • 72 percent of households served by Feeding America live at or below the federal poverty level. The current individual federal poverty level is $13,860 and $23,4380 for a family of three.
